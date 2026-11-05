Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Moves -4.00%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $34.28, marking a -4% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants had gained 17.89% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clearway Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 9, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating a 77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $495.86 million, up 15.58% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.29 per share and a revenue of $1.68 billion, indicating changes of -120.28% and +17.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.83% upward. Clearway Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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