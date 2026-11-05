Trip.com (TCOM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.80, moving +2.6% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.52%.

Shares of the travel services company witnessed a gain of 12.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 11.21%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.18, indicating a 69.51% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.81 billion, up 8.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.7 per share and revenue of $10.02 billion, indicating changes of -43.25% and +14.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trip.com should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Trip.com is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Trip.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.2 for its industry.

Investors should also note that TCOM has a PEG ratio of 2.89 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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