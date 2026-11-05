Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed at $0.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -12.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 12.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 10, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.09, signifying a 35.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $0.86 million, indicating a 14.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.4 per share and revenue of $4.05 million, which would represent changes of -53.85% and +98.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Humacyte, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 109, this industry ranks in the top 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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