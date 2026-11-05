Compared to Estimates, EOG Resources (EOG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2026, EOG Resources (EOG) reported revenue of $8.55 billion, up 46.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.87, compared to $2.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.45, the EPS surprise was +9.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes per day - Total : 550.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 549.54 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 550.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 549.54 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by eight analysts on average. Natural Gas Liquids Volumes per day - Total : 357.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 344.86 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 357.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 344.86 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by eight analysts on average. Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes per day - Total : 1433.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1414.31 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1433.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus 1414.31 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day estimated by seven analysts on average. Natural Gas Volumes per day - Total : 3153 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 3107.25 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3153 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 3107.25 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on six analysts. Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices per bbl - Composite : $86.72 versus $87.15 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $86.72 versus $87.15 estimated by five analysts on average. Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices per bbl - Composite : $26.13 compared to the $24.97 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $26.13 compared to the $24.97 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Natural Gas Prices per mcf - Composite : $3.74 compared to the $3.44 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.74 compared to the $3.44 average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Natural Gas : $1.09 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +53.5% change.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +53.5% change. Revenues- Crude Oil and Condensate : $4.39 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.4% year over year.

: $4.39 billion compared to the $4.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.4% year over year. Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids : $858 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $786.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%.

: $858 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $786.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%. Revenues- Gathering, Processing and Marketing : $1.85 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.7% year over year.

: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.7% year over year. Revenues- Other, Net: $21 million versus $21.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.

Here is how EOG Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for EOG Resources here>>>

Shares of EOG Resources have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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