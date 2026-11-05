Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was down 4.46% at $141.07. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.36% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.52%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a gain of 12.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 11.64%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 24, 2026. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.06 billion, up 21.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.69 per share and revenue of $22.04 billion, which would represent changes of -11.44% and +48.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.05% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.32, so one might conclude that Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DKS's PEG ratio is currently 2.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research