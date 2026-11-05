Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Moves -2.57%: What You Should Know

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed at $26.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.57% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 8.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.33, marking a 375% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $395.63 million, up 49.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.53 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +367.01% and +38.29%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Star Bulk Carriers boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.77 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that SBLK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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