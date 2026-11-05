SentinelOne (S) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, SentinelOne (S) was down 8.81% at $21.42. This change lagged the S&P 500's 4.36% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.52%.

The cybersecurity provider's stock has dropped by 7.19% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.65% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, SentinelOne is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.03 million, up 19.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60% and +26.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.75% downward. Right now, SentinelOne possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SentinelOne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 74.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 48.65 of its industry.

Investors should also note that S has a PEG ratio of 1.61 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Security industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.05.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, positioning it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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