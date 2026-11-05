Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Jumia Technologies (JMIA) was down 5.89% at $5.11. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 3.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.52%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 19.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.64%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 18, 2026. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $53.4 million, showing a 17.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $230.9 million, which would represent changes of +62% and +22.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Jumia Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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