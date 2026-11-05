Reformation Inc. (REF) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2026, Reformation Inc. (REF) reported revenue of $173.57 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net revenue- Rest of the world : $36.4 million compared to the $34.7 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $36.4 million compared to the $34.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net revenue- United States : $137.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.49 million.

: $137.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.49 million. Net revenue- Wholesale and other : $20.77 million versus $18.8 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $20.77 million versus $18.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenue- Direct-to-consumer (DTC): $152.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.39 million.

Here is how Reformation Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Reformation Inc. here>>>

Shares of Reformation Inc. have returned +40.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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