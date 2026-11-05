CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) was up +1.4% at $0.25. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.32% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CSLM Acquisition Corp. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect CSLM Acquisition Corp. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.3 million, down 2.43% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $260 million, representing changes of +78.43% and -13.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CSLM Acquisition Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSLM Acquisition Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 110, this industry ranks in the top 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPWR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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