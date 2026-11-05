Groupon (GRPN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Groupon (GRPN) ended the recent trading session at $15.56, demonstrating a -10.14% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.52%.

Shares of the online daily deal service have depreciated by 6.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.64%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 9, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking a 99.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $129.41 million, indicating a 5.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $517.75 million, representing changes of +93.2% and +3.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Groupon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Groupon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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