Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Moves -1.69%: What You Should Know

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) ended the recent trading session at $56.36, demonstrating a -1.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas exploration and production company had lost 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Occidental Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 9, 2026. On that day, Occidental Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 123.44%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.73 billion, showing a 0.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.81 per share and a revenue of $27.47 billion, indicating changes of +208.14% and +7.98%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Occidental Petroleum. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 9.84% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Occidental Petroleum is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.16.

Investors should also note that OXY has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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