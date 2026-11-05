Compared to Estimates, Axon (AXON) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2026, Axon Enterprise (AXON) reported revenue of $908.55 million, up 27.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.72, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $931.13 million, representing a surprise of -2.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Annual recurring revenue : $1.75 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Future contracted bookings : $15.80 billion versus $15.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.80 billion versus $15.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Products : $471.52 million compared to the $521.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $471.52 million compared to the $521.38 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Net sales- Software and Services : $437.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $417.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%.

: $437.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $417.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%. Net sales- Connected Devices : $471.52 million versus $521.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.

: $471.52 million versus $521.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change. Net Sales- Services : $437.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $416.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%.

: $437.03 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $416.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%. Net sales- Connected Devices- Platform Solutions : $124.95 million versus $114.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +105.6% change.

: $124.95 million versus $114.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +105.6% change. Net sales- Connected Devices- TASER : $233.04 million versus $281.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.

: $233.04 million versus $281.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change. Net sales- Connected Devices- Personal Sensors : $113.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $113.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Adjusted gross margin- Software and Services : $327.77 million versus $314.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $327.77 million versus $314.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted gross margin- Connected Devices: $210.48 million compared to the $265.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Axon here>>>

Shares of Axon have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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