Targa Resources (TRGP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2026, Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) reported revenue of $5.6 billion, up 34.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.04, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.81, the EPS surprise was +8.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gathering and Processing - NGL sales per day : 719.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 678.18 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 719.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 678.18 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Gross NGL production - Coastal : 39.3 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 38.28 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 39.3 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 38.28 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Condensate sales per day : 22.8 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 22.63 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 22.8 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 22.63 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Logistics and Marketing - NGL sales : 1367.7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1335.06 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1367.7 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1335.06 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Logistics and Marketing - Export volumes : 447.9 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 434.46 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 447.9 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 434.46 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Logistics and Marketing - Fractionation volumes : 1261.5 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1177.66 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1261.5 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1177.66 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Total Plant natural gas inlet volumes : 9256.3 millions of cubic feet versus 9086.83 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 9256.3 millions of cubic feet versus 9086.83 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Total Gross NGL production : 1234.7 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1165.65 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1234.7 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1165.65 millions of barrels of oil. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Condensate : $78.79 compared to the $72.44 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $78.79 compared to the $72.44 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Natural gas : $1.61 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.60.

: $1.61 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.60. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - NGL : $0.50 compared to the $0.46 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.50 compared to the $0.46 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Badlands: 149.7 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 132.91 millions of cubic feet.

Here is how Targa Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Targa Resources here>>>

Shares of Targa Resources have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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