4 Strong Buy AI Stocks to Consider Amid the Tech Selloff: CLS, DELL, TER & AXTI

The recent artificial intelligence technology selloff is creating long-term buying opportunities as investors reassess elevated valuations, the potential for increased regulatory scrutiny, and massive spending on AI infrastructure.

However, demand for advanced computing, semiconductors, and data-center equipment remains robust, making Celestica CLS), Dell Technologies DELL), Teradyne TER), and AXT AXTI) four attractive rebound candidates.

All four stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with their recent pullbacks bringing valuations down from elevated levels. Keeping that in mind, these AI beneficiaries are starting to offer increasingly appealing entry points.

1. Celestica's Explosive AI Infrastructure Growth

Celestica is a leading beneficiary of hyperscaler spending on advanced networking and data-center infrastructure. The company recently reported Q3 revenue growth of 83% year over year to $5.83 billion, while adjusted earnings more than doubled to $3.30 per share.

More impressively, Celestica expects revenue to increase 90% next year to $40 billion, as demand for AI networking and computing infrastructure accelerates. This exceptional growth outlook makes CLS stock a compelling rebound candidate following the tech selloff.

2. Dell's Booming AI Server Business

Dell Technologies is another major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with enterprises and hyperscalers expanding investments in AI-optimized servers.

Dell will be releasing Q3 results later this month on Tuesday, November 24th, after most recently reporting record AI server revenue of $16.4 billion during Q2 and exiting the quarter with an impressive $95 billion AI server backlog. Management also anticipates $74 billion in AI server revenue for the current fiscal year, highlighting extraordinary demand visibility.

With shares retreating amid broader technology weakness, Dell's accelerating AI business could support a strong recovery.

3. Teradyne's Surging AI Chip Testing Demand

Teradyne provides critical semiconductor testing equipment used in the production of advanced processors and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), positioning the company to benefit from increasingly complex AI chips.

Third-quarter revenue jumped 70% YoY to $1.3 billion, while adjusted earnings surged to $2.29 per share from $0.85 a year earlier.

Record revenue in memory and integrated systems testing underscores Teradyne's expanding AI exposure, making TER stock an attractive way to capitalize on the semiconductor industry's long-term growth.

4. AXT's Rapidly Expanding AI Optical Connectivity Business

AXT supplies indium phosphide semiconductor substrates used in high-speed optical communications, which are becoming increasingly important as AI data centers require faster connections.

Fueled by surging demand, AXT's Q3 revenue skyrocketed 162% YoY to a record $73.4 million, while its backlog exceeded $500 million.

With management aggressively expanding manufacturing capacity to meet demand, AXTI shares offer substantial rebound potential, although its smaller size and export-related risks make it the most speculative stock on the list.

Bottom Line

While concerns about excessive AI spending and premium valuations could prolong volatility, the underlying growth catalysts for these four companies remain compelling.

Correlating with their Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) ratings, Celestica, Dell, Teradyne, and AXT are all benefiting from rising earnings estimate revisions, supporting the argument that the recent selloff could present attractive buying opportunities for investors seeking long-term exposure to the AI boom.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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