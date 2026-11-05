Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Micron & Chevron

Thursday, November 5, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Chevron Corp. (CVX), as well as a micro-cap stock Orbit International Corp. (ORBT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Great Jobless Claims & Productivity Keep Dow Alight



Today's Featured Research Reports



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+16% vs. +12.2%). The company benefits from diversified businesses, disciplined underwriting and a large liquidity base that support durable earnings capacity and flexible capital allocation. Insurance float remains a low-cost funding source, while manufacturing, services, BNSF and Berkshire Hathaway Energy broaden the earnings mix.



Recent acquisitions and renewed share repurchases show multiple avenues for deploying capital. Still, insurance results remain exposed to catastrophe losses and rising claim frequency and severity. Lower short-term rates are reducing insurance investment income, while BNSF and BHE require substantial capital spending.



Greg Abel is now leading the company, leaving execution under the new leadership structure as an important watchpoint. These offsets support an overall balanced risk-reward profile and a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of Micron have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+158.2% vs. +84.6%). The company is benefiting from AI-led demand for memory and storage, persistent supply constraints and a richer mix of HBM, data center SSDs and high-capacity products. Its technology roadmap and strategic customer agreements increase revenue visibility while supporting pricing and margins.



Record cash generation and a large net cash position give the company room to fund capacity additions and increase shareholder returns. Data center, edge AI and physical AI applications broaden the long-term demand base as memory becomes more important to system performance.



Higher operating costs, heavier capital spending, manufacturing execution, competition and geopolitical risks remain important, but management’s outlook for tighter industry conditions through calendar 2028 and further fiscal 2027 growth supports an Outperform view.



(You can read the full research report on Micron here >>>)



Chevron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the year-to-date period (+49.3% vs. +44.3%). The company’s upstream portfolio supports growth, with Permian output above 1 million BOE/day and record Gulf of America deepwater production. Hess integration delivered $1.5 billion in synergies, while Bakken tariff cuts and leaner drilling should improve efficiency.



Strong cash conversion supports flexibility: third-quarter operating cash flow excluding working capital reached $16.6 billion, alongside $6 billion in shareholder returns. A 20-year Microsoft agreement for 2.67 gigawatts of power capacity offers contracted cash flows and exposure to data-center demand.



Chevron's 10.1% trailing ROIC exceeds its five- and ten-year medians, reflecting improved capital productivity and investment discipline. Together, operational strength, synergies, cash generation and new growth avenues justify an Outperform recommendation.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of Orbit International have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry over the year-to-date period (-38.8% vs. -26.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $8.66 million sees persistent consolidated losses, declining Electronics revenues, widening segment losses and elevated overhead costs as its main concerns. Rising cash burn, depleted cash reserves, higher borrowings, increasing interest expenses and unresolved litigation further threaten financial flexibility. The stock trades at 0.4X EV/sales and 0.93X price/book, below industry averages.



Nevertheless, Orbit International's expanding order book, including $3.5 million in August 2026 bookings, supports revenue visibility through 2027. Stronger Power Group demand, new defense contracts, rising customer proposals and higher SPS bookings provide growth opportunities.



Improving gross margins, lower segment expenses and available manufacturing capacity support operating leverage potential. Power Group revenue growth of 22.2% and higher operating income further strengthen prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Orbit International here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ciena Corp. (CIEN), EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) and Circle Internet Group (CRCL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aids Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ails



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Chevron (CVX) to Benefit from Strong Upstream Growth Drivers



Featured Reports

Ciena (CIEN) Rides on AI Demand and Expanding Optical Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Ciena is benefiting from strong AI-driven networking demand, a growing backlog, optical technology leadership and expanding data center connectivity opportunities.

Sustained Public Spending & Buyouts Aid EMCOR (EME) Amid Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, strong public spending trends, acquisitions and disciplined project execution are boosting EMCOR's growth. However, tariff risks, global uncertainty and cost inflation hurt.

Medpace (MEDP) Banks on Backlog Strength Despite Cancellation Risks

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Medpace's rising ending backlog, with roughly $1.99 billion slated to convert to revenues in the next 12 months. Yet, clinical trial cancellations could curb growth.

Loan Growth to Support East West Bancorp (EWBC) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, continued decent rise in the demand for loans will likely support East West Bancorp's revenue growth. Elevated costs due to investments in technology might hurt profitability.

IDEX (IEX) Gains From HST Segment's Strength, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, IDEX will benefit from strength in Health, Science & Technologies unit, led by data center, semiconductor, space and defense demand. However, high costs remain concerning.

Contract Inflows & Solid Backlog Aid Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

According to the Zacks analyst, Leidos Holdings is benefiting from rising defense contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies. A strong $49.6B backlog supports revenue growth prospects.

AptarGroup (ATR) Gains From Pharma Strength Amid Margin Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, AptarGroup benefits from solid Pharma demand, innovation and operating discipline, while margin pressures, unfavorable mix and emergency medicine destocking remain concerns.

New Upgrades

Rising USDC Utility Aids Circle Internet Group (CRCL)'s Growth Outlook

Per the Zacks analyst, Circle Internet Group benefits from growing USDC adoption and wider institutional reach. Rising CPN volumes, Arc activity and global alliances support long-term earnings growth.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Rides on Robust Sales Performance of Briumvi

Per the Zacks analyst, TG Therapeutics' sole drug, Briumvi, approved for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, is driving the top line. The drug's label expansion studies also hold promise.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Gain from Devon Acquisition

The Zacks analyst notes that Crescent's purchase of Devon's assets would expand its Eagle Ford output, making it the second-largest operator in the basin with $140 million of annual synergies.

New Downgrades

AI-Driven Search Disruption & Weak Liquidity Hurt Rollins (ROL)

Per the Zacks analysts, AI-driven changes in customer discovery are hurting Rollins' residential lead generation and organic growth. Weak short-term liquidity restricts financial flexibility.

Revolve Group (RVLV) Faces Tariff Risks and Rising Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Revolve Group faces tariff uncertainty, higher logistics costs and elevated investments, which continue to pressure margins and restrict operating leverage.

Rising Expenses & Volatile Cash Flow Weigh on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

Per the Zacks analyst, AMERISAFE's rising expenses are likely to pressure profitability. Also, volatile free cash flow may limit financial flexibility and weigh on the company's performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research