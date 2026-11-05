SITM Q3 Earnings Call Highlights AI Demand and Supply Constraints

SiTime CorporationSITM entered a new phase of scale in the third quarter of 2026 as its acquired timing business expanded its reach into AI infrastructure. Management focused on customer design opportunities, product mix and integration rather than the revenue jump alone.

Executives also outlined stronger fourth-quarter expectations while acknowledging wafer constraints that could persist through 2027.

SiTime Sees Growth Extending Into the Fourth Quarter

Chief financial officer Beth Howe forecast fourth-quarter revenues of $331 million to $341 million, with both the core business and the acquired Timing Products Division (TPD) expected to grow sequentially. She projected non-GAAP gross margin near 70%, within one percentage point.

Howe expects operating expenses to remain roughly flat sequentially and non-GAAP earnings of approximately $4.76 per share at the revenue midpoint. She also forecast interest income of $2 million to $2.5 million.

Third-quarter revenue of $298.7 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.4 million. Non-GAAP earnings of $4.01 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41. Management cited stronger product mix and manufacturing absorption behind the 70.7% non-GAAP gross margin.

SiTime Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SiTime Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SiTime Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SiTime Corporation Quote

SITM's AI Networking Opportunity Broadens

Chairman and chief executive officer Rajesh Vashist said core Communications, Enterprise and Data-center revenues increased 202% year over year to $127.3 million. Faster optical networking and increased timing requirements around compute infrastructure remained central drivers.

Vashist detailed design wins across extra-dense pluggable, coherent, near-packaged and co-packaged optics. These architectures can require additional oscillators and clocks, while higher-frequency products command higher selling prices.

In response to a Morgan Stanley analyst, Vashist said SiTime's share increased more than fourfold from 400-gigabit to 800-gigabit optical modules and should rise again with 1.6-terabit products. He also highlighted gains in content and selling prices.

SiTime's TPD Integration Expands Customer Access

Vashist said the Renesas timing acquisition contributed $86.3 million in quarterly revenues, up 67% from the comparable year-earlier business. Core SiTime revenues reached $212.4 million, up 154%.

He described early cross-selling in both directions, with TPD's clocking products opening opportunities at established SiTime accounts and SiTime products reaching acquired customers. Management said revenues forecast for 2027 at its largest accounts had increased twofold to fivefold.

Asked by a ROTH Capital analyst about customer overlap, Vashist emphasized that clocking products enable earlier architectural discussions. Howe said more than 80% of TPD revenue comes from communications, enterprise and data-center customers.

SITM Faces Wafer Supply Pressure Through 2027

During questions from Needham, Vashist acknowledged wafer constraints in TPD that could continue throughout 2027. He expected the most severe shortages to ease by early next year as SiTime gained greater control over its supply chain.

Howe described a strong backlog and design-win funnel supporting visibility into 2027, while noting that lead times require active management with suppliers.

The CFO also said operating expenses should rise sequentially through 2027 as SiTime builds sales, administrative and other infrastructure around the acquired business. Those investments follow a quarter in which non-GAAP operating margin reached 43.4%.

SiTime Builds a Longer-Term Design Pipeline

Vashist said the company's total opportunity funnel had quadrupled since 2025 to $10 billion. A dedicated team working with semiconductor companies helped expand that portion of the funnel eightfold to more than $4 billion.

Responding to a Stifel analyst, he clarified that relatively little of the semiconductor opportunity would convert to revenue in 2027. Most of the expected ramp lies in 2028 and 2029, including potential co-packaging applications.

Beyond datacenters, Vashist cited expanding opportunities in aerospace, automotive and industrial markets. He pointed to robotics, smart grids and autonomous systems as applications needing more precise synchronization.

SITM Focuses on Scale and Execution

Management portrayed the acquisition and organic expansion as reshaping SiTime's business, with broader customer access and a larger engineering organization supporting product development.

Near-term priorities center on meeting demand, reducing supply disruptions and maintaining margins while adding infrastructure for continued growth. Executives also announced a three-for-one stock split, with split-adjusted trading expected Dec. 7, 2026.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores for SiTime

SITM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a more neutral near-term ranking than the #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) categories favored in the Zacks framework. Its Growth and Momentum Scores are both A, while its Value Score is F. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock's VGM Score of B reflects favorable combined style characteristics despite its weak value grade. These scores complement rather than replace the Zacks Rank, which can change as earnings estimates are revised following the results.

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