GPN Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Genius Growth, Margins Rise

Global Payments Inc.GPN reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 by 0.3%. The bottom line increased 9.8% year over year.

Adjusted net revenues rose 31% year over year to $3.18 billion, beating the consensus mark by 0.03%.

The quarterly results benefited from continued adoption of the Genius platform, strong enterprise transaction volumes and progress in Worldpay integration. However, higher operating expenses partly offset these gains.

Global Payments Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Payments Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Global Payments Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Global Payments Inc. Quote

GPN’s Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income increased 23.8% year over year to $1.4 billion. Adjusted operating margin expanded 220 basis points (bps) on a normalized basis to 42.5%.

Total operating expenses surged 145.7% year over year to $3.1 billion, partly reflecting higher acquisition-related amortization and integration costs following the Worldpay acquisition. Cost of service increased 131.9% to $1.3 billion, while selling, general and administrative expenses rose 71.2% to $1.8 billion. Interest and other expenses climbed 91.7% to $276.2 million.

Global Payments' Segmental Performance

Small and Medium Businesses (“SMB”) generated adjusted net revenues of $1.6 billion, reflecting normalized growth of 5%. Adjusted operating income reached $928 million, with a contribution margin of 60%. Normalized payment volume increased 3%.

Enterprise adjusted net revenues were $836.3 million, representing normalized growth of 8%. Adjusted operating income totaled $658 million, with a contribution margin of 79%. Normalized payment volume advanced 10%, including an approximately 200-bps temporary benefit from a large client.

Platforms generated adjusted net revenues of $625 million, up 8% on a normalized basis. Adjusted operating income totaled $279 million, with a contribution margin of 45%. Normalized payment volume improved 11%.

Value-added services revenues increased 22%. The segment signed 52 new software partners, 35% of which were international. Embedded payments volume advanced 16%, reflecting continued adoption of integrated payment solutions.

GPN’s Q3 Financial Position

Global Payments exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 billion, down from $8.3 billion as of 2025-end. Total assets increased to $62.4 billion from $53.3 billion.

Long-term debt amounted to $21.1 billion compared with $19.5 billion as of 2025-end. The current portion of long-term debt was $1.5 billion, while total equity increased to $23.8 billion from $23.6 billion.

Operating activities generated $212.9 million in cash during the first nine months of 2026 compared with $2.1 billion in the prior-year period. Capital expenditures increased to $728.9 million from $449.6 million.

GPN's Capital Deployment Update

Global Payments repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion during the first nine months of 2026. The company paid dividends totaling $200.7 million during the period, underscoring its continued shareholder return initiatives.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on Dec. 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 10.

Global Payments' 2026 Outlook

Global Payments reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting normalized constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth of 4-5%. Adjusted operating margin is expected to expand approximately 150 bps on a normalized basis.

The company continues to expect adjusted EPS between $13.60 and $13.80. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is projected at approximately 90%, while annual capital investment is estimated at around $1 billion.

Global Payments raised its annual run-rate expense synergy target to $650 million, reflecting progress in integration initiatives. GPN also expects to return more than $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2026.

GPN’s Zacks Rank

GPN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the business servicesspace, including Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.MRSH, Visa Inc.V and Mastercard IncorporatedMA, have reported their results for the September quarter of 2026. Here’s how they have performed:

MRSH reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.03, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line advanced 9.7% year over year. Consolidated revenues of $6.9 billion improved 8% year over year. The figure rose 5% on an underlying basis. The top line beat the consensus mark by 3.5%. The results benefited from solid revenue growth across Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting. However, Marsh’s higher operating expenses partially offset the positives.

Visa reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.48 per share, up 17% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. Net revenues were $12.1 billion, rising 13% year over year. V’s quarterly results reflected higher payment volumes, robust cross-border activity and increased transaction processing. However, the upside was partly offset by increased operating expenses.

Mastercard reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. The bottom line improved 21.2% year over year. Net revenues advanced 14% year over year to $9.8 billion. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 1.8%. MA’s quarterly results benefited from higher cross-border volumes, increased gross dollar volume, strong demand for value-added services and pricing initiatives. However, higher network rebates and incentives, along with rising operating expenses, partly offset these gains.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research