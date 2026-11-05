CVS Health Q3 Earnings Call Focuses on Planned Pharmacy Separation

CVS Health Corporation CVS used its third-quarter 2026 earnings call to outline a planned separation of its retail pharmacy business, a major change to its operating structure.

Management paired the announcement with higher 2026 guidance and a 2027 earnings outlook, while analysts pressed executives on integration benefits, transaction costs and pharmacy services pressures.

CVS Details Its Two-Company Plan

Chairman and CEO David Joyner said CVS intends to create two publicly traded companies by the first half of 2028, subject to customary conditions.

The continuing CVS Health would retain Aetna, Caremark, specialty pharmacy, Oak Street Health and Signify Health. CVS Pharmacy would house retail stores, mail order, MinuteClinic and the Health100 consumer platform.

Joyner cited sharper management focus, tailored capital allocation and operating flexibility. Responding to a JPMorgan analyst, he emphasized that retail had long operated at arm's length from Caremark, reducing the need for common ownership.

CVS Health Raises Its 2026 Outlook

CFO Brian Newman raised full-year adjusted earnings guidance to at least $8.20 per share, from the previous $7.90-$8.10 range. Revenues are now expected to reach at least $420 billion.

The third quarter delivered adjusted EPS of $2.09, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. Revenues of $108.40 billion also surpassed the $105.04 billion consensus. Adjusted operating income increased to $4.19 billion.

CVS Health Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CVS Health Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CVS Health Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CVS Health Corporation Quote

Newman also lifted operating cash flow guidance to at least $15.5 billion from $11.5 billion. For 2027, he outlined adjusted EPS of at least $8.65 and projected performance at the high end of the company's mid-teens adjusted EPS growth trajectory through 2028.

CVS Sees Further Aetna Margin Recovery

Newman attributed much of the quarter's earnings improvement to Health Care Benefits, where adjusted operating income reached $912 million, versus $314 million a year earlier.

The medical benefit ratio improved 150 basis points to 91.3%, primarily reflecting better government business performance. Management nevertheless expects elevated medical cost trends to continue through 2027.

During questions from Goldman Sachs, Aetna President Steven Nelson confirmed Medicare Advantage was moving into profitability in 2026. He described a multiyear recovery supported by repricing, network changes and product adjustments, with further margin expansion expected next year.

CVS Health Addresses Caremark's 2027 Pressures

Newman projected at least $7 billion in Health Services adjusted operating income for 2027, describing that year as an earnings trough before returning to growth.

The outlook incorporates declining contributions from the 340B program, a softer selling season and health plan membership attrition. Specialty pharmacy strength and improving health care delivery provide offsets.

Responding to JPMorgan, executive vice president and group president Prem Shah said 340B would represent a smaller share of segment earnings in 2027. He also emphasized Caremark's confidence heading into the 2028 selling season despite near-term membership pressures.

CVS Pharmacy Builds on Prescription Demand

Shah said technology and employee investments have strengthened retail operations. AI now supports pharmacy workflows for 85% of prescriptions.

Same-store prescription volume rose 3.9% in the quarter, while GLP-1 prescription volume increased 23%, according to Shah. Retail adjusted operating income grew 10.6% to $1.64 billion.

Shah, designated CEO of the independent CVS Pharmacy, sees opportunities to expand community health services across approximately 9,000 stores. Newman expects low-single-digit adjusted operating income growth for the retail segment in 2027.

CVS Health Weighs Capital Deployment and Costs

Newman said CVS achieved its target leverage ahead of schedule and plans to resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter. Operating cash flow totaled $15.3 billion through September.

A Wolfe Research analyst questioned whether separation could restrict capital deployment. Newman maintained both successor businesses should have investment-grade balance sheets and retain financial flexibility.

Asked by Wells Fargo about dis-synergies, he described standalone company costs as manageable, with opportunities to offset recurring expenses over time.

CVS Maintains Its Execution Focus

Joyner positioned the separation as a strategic choice enabled by improving insurance and retail performance rather than financial distress.

Executives emphasized that commercial agreements and Health100 would preserve coordination between the businesses as separation progresses.

CVS Health’s Zacks Rank & Style Scores Signal

CVS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term ranking rather than the stronger estimate-revision positioning associated with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVS has a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of A, the highest grade in each category. These favorable characteristics complement the rank but do not override its neutral signal. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the reported results.

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