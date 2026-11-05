Market Jitters? How Buffer ETFs Can Help Protect Your Portfolio

Markets have been quite volatile lately, rattled by uncertainty over the potential payoffs from massive AI spending, midterm elections, and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, defined-outcome, or “buffer,” ETFs, which offer upside participation up to a cap while cushioning downside losses, have seen surging investor demand.

This is one of the fastest-growing ETF categories, particularly since 2022, when both stocks and bonds delivered dismal returns.

How Buffer ETFs Work and What Investors Should Know

Buffer ETFs invest in a basket of FLEX options with varying strike prices. The strategy typically involves fund managers holding a customized combination of options. These include long call options to capture market upside, a put spread (buying one put option and selling another at a lower strike price) to provide downside protection, and a short call option at a higher strike price. Selling this call generates the premium needed to help pay for the downside protection. It also creates the upside cap.

Investors should focus on four key components when selecting a buffer ETF that fits their investment goals:

Reference Asset: The underlying index or ETF the fund tracks

Buffer Level: The amount of downside protection investors can choose upfront

Upside Cap: The maximum potential gain, determined at the beginning of the outcome period based on prevailing interest rates and market volatility

Outcome Period: The fixed period over which the cap and buffer apply

For example, the Innovator US Equity Power Buffer ETF PJAN aims to provide a 15% buffer against losses in US equities over a one-year period beginning each January, while allowing for upside participation up to a certain cap.

The caps and buffers apply from the first day to the last day of the outcome period. Investors who buy mid-period may experience different outcomes. At the end of the period, the ETF does not liquidate. Instead, it resets with a new cap and buffer for the following year.

The Trade-Off Between Downside Protection and Upside Potential

Investors should remember that stocks tend to rise over the long term and that short-term market noise is best ignored. Since its inception in January 1993, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY has delivered an annualized return of 10.8%. The Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQ has generated an average annual return of 20.9% over the past 10 years. By seeking downside protection, however, investors give up any potential gains beyond the cap.

At the same time, many risk-averse investors, particularly those in or nearing retirement, have been reluctant to invest in stocks. As a result, significant amounts of cash remain parked in money market funds and other cash-like instruments.

Some cautious investors turn to products such as fixed indexed annuities and market-linked CDs, which offer downside protection but often come with higher fees, steep investment minimums, long lockup periods, and unfavorable tax treatment. Buffer ETFs offer a potentially more attractive alternative for these investors.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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