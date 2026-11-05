DNLI Up 7.8% Post Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Denali Therapeutics, Inc. DNLI gained 7.8% after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Nov. 3, 2026.

DNLI reported a loss of 64 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 69 cents. Quarterly revenues totaled $17.78 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million.

Strong commercial uptake of Avlayah drove quarterly sales. The company recorded GAAP net income of $70.1 million compared to a net loss of $126.9 million a year earlier. The reported profit included a one-time $194 million net gain from selling a Priority Review Voucher.

The rally is largely attributed to investor optimism surrounding initial uptake of its lead drug, Avlayah, for the treatment of Hunter syndrome, as well as other regulatory updates.

DNLI Outperforms Industry, Sector and S&P 500 Index

Shares of the company have surged 27% year to date compared with the industry’s gain of 8.7%. The stock has outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index during this time frame.

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While Avlayah’s initial uptake serves as a major catalyst, a deeper assessment of the company's growth drivers and potential risks will be key to determining whether current levels represent an attractive entry point.

Avlayah Approval Positions DNLI for Long-Term Upside

Denali recorded net product revenues of $17.8 million from Avlayah (tividenofusp alfa-eknm), marking its second full quarter of commercialization following FDA accelerated approval in March 2026 for treating neurological manifestations of Hunter syndrome (MPS II).

Sales increased nearly fivefold from $3.6 million in the preceding quarter and exceeded management's earlier guidance of $10 million to $12 million. The strong performance reflected growing patient demand, expanding physician engagement and rapidly increasing payer coverage.

Commercial insurance coverage for Avlayah expanded to more than 70% of covered lives in the United States, up from more than 50% in the preceding quarter. Additionally, the number of state Medicaid programs covering the treatment increased to 20 from 14.

A permanent J-code became effective on Oct. 1, 2026, simplifying billing and reimbursement procedures. Denali has reached approximately 90% of its targeted healthcare organizations since launch.

Management estimates approximately 500 Hunter syndrome patients in the United States, including roughly 375 eligible under the current pediatric label.

DNLI expects fourth-quarter 2026 Avlayah net product revenues between $30 million and $32 million, suggesting sequential growth exceeding 65%. However, management cautioned that faster-than-expected patient transitions brought forward some anticipated revenue growth, indicating a more moderate growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

DNLI's COMPASS Study Achieves Enrollment Milestone

Denali completed enrollment of Cohort B in the global phase II/III COMPASS study evaluating Avlayah for Hunter syndrome. The study enrolled a total of 65 participants across Cohorts A and B.

COMPASS is designed to generate confirmatory clinical evidence supporting the conversion of Avlayah's accelerated approval into full U.S. approval. The study could also support expanding the treatment's U.S. label to include adult patients and facilitate future regulatory submissions in international markets.

The study evaluates cerebrospinal fluid heparan sulfate levels and adaptive behavior as co-primary endpoints. Denali expects data from COMPASS in the first half of 2028.

DNLI Advances Zafinofusp Alfa Toward Regulatory Filing

Denali's second potential commercial product, zafinofusp alfa (DNL126), is being developed for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA).

The phase I/II study completed the prespecified treatment duration for its primary endpoint during the third quarter, with 20 pediatric participants enrolled.

Preliminary results demonstrated mean reductions of 80% in cerebrospinal fluid heparan sulfate and 83% in urinary heparan sulfate at week 49.

Denali plans to present additional clinical data in the first quarter of 2027 and submit a biologics license application seeking accelerated approval next year. Preparations for a global phase III confirmatory study are underway.

Denali Targets Multiple Clinical Readouts in 2027

Enrollment in the phase I/II study evaluating DNL593 for granulin-related frontotemporal dementia (FTD-GRN) is complete, with 40 participants. Data are expected in the first half of 2027.

In August 2026, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to DNL593 for FTD-GRN.

The company's Alzheimer's disease pipeline includes DNL628, an investigational tau-targeting therapy, and DNL921, an amyloid-targeting antibody. Initial clinical biomarker data for DNL628 are expected in the first half of 2027, while DNL921 safety and proof-of-concept data are anticipated during 2027.

Initial clinical data from DNL952 for Pompe disease are also expected in 2027. Separately, the phase IIa BEACON study of DNL151 in LRRK2-positive Parkinson's disease is expected to report results in the first half of 2027.

Denali has collaborated with Biogen BIIB for BIIB122/DNL151 for Parkinson's disease. Biogen led the global phase IIb LUMA study, evaluating BIIB122's impact on disease progression in early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

However, in May 2026, DNLI and BIIB announced that the global phase IIb LUMA study evaluating DNL151 in early-stage Parkinson’s disease failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints, prompting the companies to discontinue further development of the candidate for idiopathic Parkinson’s disease.

Denali’s Valuation and Estimates

Going by the price/book ratio, DNLI’s shares currently trade at 4.01X, higher than its mean of 3.02X but lower than the industry’s mean of 4.15X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 loss per share has remained unchanged at $2.70 and $2.45, respectively.

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Stay Invested in DNLI Stock

Denali's strong Avlayah launch, improving reimbursement coverage and growing commercial revenues establish an encouraging foundation for its transition into a commercial-stage biotechnology company.

Beyond near-term revenues, the approval also validates Denali’s proprietary TransportVehicle platform, which is designed to enable biologic therapies to cross the blood-brain barrier — an area that has historically posed significant challenges.

However, the sustainability of revenue growth will depend on continued patient conversions, treatment persistence and broader market penetration. The planned regulatory filing for zafinofusp alfa and multiple clinical readouts in 2027 represent important upcoming catalysts, although clinical, manufacturing and regulatory uncertainties remain.

On the financial front, Denali appears well capitalized. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled approximately $1.01 billion as of Sept. 30, 2026, providing substantial financial resources for commercialization and clinical development.

That said, recent pipeline setbacks and the loss of Takeda TAK as a partner add to the company’s risk profile. In April 2026, Denali announced that partner Takeda decided to terminate their collaboration for DNL593 in FTD-GRN. The termination returns full rights to the program to Denali. According to DNLI, Takeda's decision was driven by strategic priorities rather than any efficacy or safety concerns.

While existing shareholders may consider holding their positions to benefit from potential growth opportunities, prospective investors may prefer to remain on the sidelines until more attractive entry points emerge.

Denali currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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