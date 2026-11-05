ISRG System Placements Rise 28%: Is Capital Equipment Demand Rising?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG third-quarter 2026 system placements reflect continued demand for robotic-assisted surgery, although the increase does not clearly signal a broad-based acceleration in hospital capital spending. Da Vinci placements rose 28% year over year to 546 systems from 427, while net placements — which expand the installed base — grew 40%. Systems revenues increased 30% to $769 million, outpacing procedure growth and reflecting both new installations and the value of the systems sold.

Multisystem orders and hospitals’ capacity expansions helped support placements. Intuitive Surgical also benefited from customers upgrading older systems to da Vinci 5, its latest platform. These factors indicate that purchasing decisions are being shaped not only by demand for new robotic programs, but also by hospitals’ efforts to expand existing programs and refresh equipment. Still, capital purchases can be uneven depending upon hospital budgets, installation capacity and the completion of large orders. So one quarter’s placements may not establish a sustained trend.

A larger installed base can support future recurring revenues. As systems enter operating rooms and utilization increases, hospitals typically require more instruments and accessories, as well as servicing. That creates a potential revenue stream beyond the initial equipment sale. Intuitive Surgical’s recurring revenues accounted for 84% of third-quarter sales, reflecting strong utilization and sustained demand for consumables.

The increase in placements supports the view that Intuitive Surgical is continuing to expand its installed base through new programs, upgrades and multisystem demand. However, durable acceleration will depend on whether capital spending remains healthy and newly installed systems translate into higher procedure volumes and recurring purchases.

Peer Updates

Edwards Lifesciences EW third-quarter performance was driven by procedure-linked structural-heart sales rather than capital-equipment purchases. TAVR sales rose 8.8% to $1.2 billion, with procedure growth and modest year-over-year share gains.

The global average selling prices remained stable. Edwards Lifesciences’ growth prospects are supported by earlier TAVR adoption, updated U.S. coverage and expanding mitral and tricuspid procedures. TMTT sales increased 45.6% to $207 million as PASCAL, EVOQUE and SAPIEN M3 advanced along adoption curves, supporting future procedure-linked sales.

Glaukos’ GKOS growth in the third quarter was led by implantable iDose TR. U.S. Glaucoma revenues rose 47% to $118.6 million, including approximately $76 million from iDose TR. Management emphasized expanding trained surgeons and active accounts while increasing utilization — key steps toward broader adoption. For Epioxa, the company reported about $53 million in sales and more than 200 established treatment sites. Contracted deployments are expected to expand the network beyond 300 sites. These expanding treatment and surgeon networks can support future procedure-linked iDose and Epioxa sales.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 14.9% so far this year against a 1.4% gain for the industry.

Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, above the industry average. But it is significantly lower than its five-year median of 66.87. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.

Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies a 25.4% rise from the year-ago period’s level.

Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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