ZTS Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2026 Profit Outlook Improves, Stock Up

Zoetis, Inc. ZTS delivered third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. In the year-ago quarter, the company had delivered adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share.

Total revenues declined 1% year over year to $2.4 billion in the third quarter and marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.3 billion.

The stock is up 7.5% following the better-than-expected earnings results.

Year to date, shares of Zoetis have plunged 27.5% compared with the industry’s 3.4% decline.

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ZTS’ Q3 Results in Detail

Zoetis derives the majority of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. The company reports business results under two geographical operating segments, the United States and International.

Revenues from the U.S. segment decreased 6% year over year to $1.25 billion in the reported quarter. This metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion.

Sales of companion animal products in the U.S. region declined 8% year over year to $980 million, owing to macroeconomic-driven price sensitivity, competitive pressure in dermatology and generic competition.

Zoetis' dermatology franchise continued to face competitive pressure, although promotional activities helped slow market-share losses. The company's Simparica Trio maintained its leading market position, with about 23% clinic patient share despite declining veterinary visits for flea, tick and heartworm treatments.

Sales of livestock products in the United States increased 5% in the quarter to $266 million. The increase was mainly driven by strength across cattle, swine and poultry, supported by Ceftiofur supply recovery and strong vaccine performance. However, Dectomax destocking partially offset the growth.

Revenues in the International segment rose 4% year over year on a reported and organic operational basis to $1.12 billion, marginally beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion.

Ex-U.S. sales of companion animal products increased 1% on a reported basis to $585 million and remained flat on an organic operational basis. Growth was primarily driven by the parasiticides and osteoarthritis pain portfolios, partially offset by lower sales of key dermatology products.

Livestock product sales increased 8% year over year on a reported basis and 9% on an organic operational basis to $531 million. Growth was mainly fueled by strong performance across cattle and fish products.

ZTS’ 2026 Guidance

Zoetis narrowed its 2026 revenue guidance by raising the lower end of its projected range while keeping the upper end unchanged. The company expects revenues in the range of $9.22-$9.32 billion, reflecting expected organic operational growth of negative 2% to 1%, up from its previous forecast of $9.12-$9.32 billion.

Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $6.25-$6.35 per share in 2026 compared with the previous expectation of $6.15-$6.25 per share.

Meanwhile, the company expects adjusted research and development expenses between $705 million and $715 million compared with its previous expectation of $720-$730 million.

Zoetis Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zoetis Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zoetis Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zoetis Inc. Quote

ZTS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are TG Therapeutics TGTX, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ImmunityBio IBRX and Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics have risen from 92 cents to 94 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for 2027 earnings per share have increased from $2.65 to $2.66. TGTX’s shares have risen 106.8% year to date.

TG Therapeutics’ earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat in the remaining one, with an average surprise of 184.65%.

Over the past 30 days, loss per share estimates for ImmunityBio remain unchanged at 97 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for 2027 loss per share have improved from 14 cents to 11 cents. IBRX’s shares have skyrocketed 351% year to date.

ImmunityBio’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 13.40%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals have increased from $1.03 to $1.04 for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for 2027 earnings per share have risen from $1.16 to $1.19. AMRX’s shares have climbed 58.4% year to date.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.21%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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