Venture Global to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Venture Global VG is set to report third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 10, before the market opens.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the performance of the U.S.-based liquefied natural gas exporter. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing VG’s performance in the previous quarter.

VG’s Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Venture Global’s earnings of 51 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. VG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, delivering an average surprise of 10.03%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Venture Global, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Venture Global, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Venture Global, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Venture Global, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 50 cents, with one upward and four downward revisions over the past 30 days. The bottom-line estimate implies an improvement of 212.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 39.4%.

Factors to Note for VG

Venture Global is one of the largest U.S.-based exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company is expected to have sustained stable performance in the third quarter, driven by the growing international demand for LNG, particularly from Asia and Europe. VG’s business model is highly contracted, comprising a mix of long-term and medium-term contracts. The long-term supply contracts shield its earnings and cash flows from volatility in the spot LNG market, while medium-term contracts enable it to generate better returns when prices are elevated.

The company reported that it has sold 124 cargoes in the third quarter in a recent 8-K filing. This was higher than the corresponding period level in 2025. This is expected to have positively impacted its earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, despite the positives, challenges may have loomed in the third quarter, particularly due to feed gas costs, which may have increased amid regional demand conditions. Cost inflation may also have pushed up operating expenses, weighing on its financial performance during the quarter. These factors are likely to have hampered the LNG exporter’s financial performance in the third quarter.

VG’s Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Venture Global this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: VG’s Earnings ESP is -2.18%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are PBF EnergyPBF, HF Sinclair Corporation DINO and Galp Energia SGPS SAGLPEY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

PBF Energy has a geographically diverse refining network with large-scale processing capacity and a highly complex refining system. It operates six refineries, including Delaware City Refinery, Paulsboro Refinery, Toledo Refinery, Chalmette Refinery, Torrance Refinery and Martinez Refinery, with a combined throughput capacity of 1 million barrels per day and the ability to process a wide range of feedstocks. The diversified refining footprint provides the company exposure to several regional refining markets, supporting higher margins.

HF Sinclair Corporation is a leading downstream energy player operating across five segments: Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants & Specialties, and Midstream. The company’s primary earnings driver is its robust network of seven complex refineries across the Mid-Continent, Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest. The outlook for the company’s refining business remains constructive due to tightening supplies of refined products and a supportive crack environment.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region. It refines and markets oil products and gas, as well as engages in marketing and sales activities.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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