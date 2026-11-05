Cognex Q3 Earnings Beat on Strong Demand and Margin Expansion

Cognex CorporationCGNX reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, up 60.6% year over year and 3.92% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Revenues increased 13.2% year over year to $313.39 million, beating the consensus mark by 0.51%. Broad-based factory automation demand, favorable product mix and disciplined cost management supported results. Logistics delivered its 11th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded significantly.

CGNX Q3 Top-Line Drivers

Third-quarter revenues reached a quarterly record, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Excluding the prior-year commercial partnership benefit, revenues increased 19%. Foreign currency movements did not materially affect consolidated revenues.

Cognex Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cognex Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cognex Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cognex Corporation Quote

Growth was broad-based across major end markets, with Factory Automation strength led by Semiconductor, Packaging and Electronics. Logistics, Packaging, Consumer Electronics and Semiconductor each delivered double-digit revenue growth, excluding currency effects and the divestiture of the Japan-focused trading business.



Automotive revenues increased in the mid-single-digit range. Logistics remained Cognex’s largest end market, accounting for 26% of the 2025 revenue mix, followed by Packaging at 21%, Consumer Electronics and Automotive at 19% each, and Semiconductor at 10%.

Cognex Advances AI and Robotics Opportunities

Cognex continued expanding its machine vision capabilities through product innovation and strategic acquisitions. The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire RealSense, a provider of depth-sensing cameras and vision technology for robotic perception and physical artificial intelligence.



The all-cash acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Management believes the transaction will expand its addressable opportunities in robotics and strengthen its position in AI-powered machine vision.



The company also launched the In-Sight 1750, an AI-powered wafer and panel identification system for semiconductor manufacturing. Its advanced optical character recognition technology reads faint or degraded markings, while automated tuning capabilities help reduce setup time.

CGNX’s Favorable Mix Boosts Profitability

Gross margin expanded to 70.8% from 67.6% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross margin increased 290 basis points to 71.3%.



Adjusted EBITDA surged 61.8% to $111.4 million. Adjusted operating income increased to $107.1 million from $64.2 million, while adjusted operating margin expanded to 34.2% from 23.2%.



Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 1,060 basis points to 35.5%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of expansion. Excluding the prior-year commercial partnership benefit, the margin improvement reached 1,340 basis points.

Cognex Maintains Tight Control Over Expenses

Operating expenses decreased 6.6% year over year to $120.9 million. Adjusted operating expenses declined 6.9% year over year to $116.5 million.



Research, development and engineering expenses declined to $33.9 million from $35.1 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $87 million from $94.4 million, contributing to improved operating leverage.

CGNX's Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Details

As of Oct. 4, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $694.7 million compared with $262.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Cognex held $846 million in total cash and investments and had no debt.



Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $106.4 million from $87.5 million a year earlier. Free cash flow rose 20.6% to $103.8 million from $86 million. The trailing 12-month free cash flow conversion rate was 106%.



Cognex distributed $14 million in dividends during the quarter.

Cognex Raises Its 2026 Revenue and Earnings Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2026, Cognex expects revenues between $270 million and $290 million. At the midpoint, this implies 11% growth from reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be between 29% and 32%.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between 37 cents and 41 cents per share, representing approximately 44% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The outlook excludes the pending RealSense acquisition.



For 2026, CGNX raised its revenue guidance to $1.143-$1.163 billion from $1.13-$1.15 billion, indicating 16% growth at the midpoint. Management expects stronger Logistics demand to support the improvement.



The company increased its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast to 31%-32% from 29%-31%, supported by higher revenues and approximately $35 million in targeted annualized net cost reductions.



Adjusted earnings are now projected to be between $1.68 and $1.72 per share, up from the previous range of $1.64-$1.68, implying 67% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

CGNX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cognex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include Cisco SystemsCSCO, Analog DevicesADI and NVIDIANVDA. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cisco Systems shares have gained 34.5% year to date. Cisco Systems is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Nov. 12.



Shares of Analog Devices have risen 49.7% year to date. Analog Devices is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 24.



NVIDIA shares have gained 7.3% year-to-date. NVIDIA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Nov. 17.

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