Should You Buy, Hold or Sell Constellation Energy Before Q3 Earnings?

Constellation Energy CorporationCEG is expected to report its third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $8.72 billion, indicating an increase of 32.66% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.90 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.29%.

CEG’s Earnings Surprise History

Constellation Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missed one, delivering an average surprise of 4.19%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t predict a likely earnings beat for Constellation Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.43%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Constellation Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks Worth a Look

Some companies in the same sector that have the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are Plains All American Pipeline. PAA, Petroleo BrasileiroPBR and Evolution PetroleumEPM. PAA, PBR and EPM have an Earnings ESP of +11.94%, +10.20% and +200.00%, respectively. PAA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while PBR and EPM currently have a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What Factors Are Likely to Have Driven CEG’s Q3 Results?

Constellation Energy’s third-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to have benefited from the addition of Calpine’s generation assets, higher capacity revenues in PJM and favorable market conditions. Strong commercial execution, portfolio optimization and improved realized customer margins are likely to have supported profitability, while rising electricity demand might have created additional revenue opportunities.



Constellation Energy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from strong nuclear fleet operations and efficient management of planned refueling outages. Higher nuclear generation availability during the summer months might have supported electricity output and profitability. However, planned maintenance activities and unexpected outages might have affected generation volumes and operating performance during the quarter.



Constellation Energy’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from higher realized power prices and effective hedging and contracting strategies. Additionally, the company's ongoing share repurchase program is expected to have boosted shareholder value and contributed to third-quarter earnings growth by reducing the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period.



However, increased operating and maintenance expenses, including performance-related compensation costs, along with higher interest expenses associated with the expanded generation portfolio, might have partially offset earnings growth during the quarter.

CEG Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, the stock has lost 11.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.7%.

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CEG Stock Trading at a Discount

Constellation Energy is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 18.74X compared with the industry average of 21.54X.

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Investment Consideration for CEG

Constellation Energy is well-positioned to benefit from rising electricity demand, driven by AI-powered data centers, manufacturing reshoring and industrial electrification. The company’s extensive nuclear fleet and expanded natural gas portfolio following the Calpine acquisition strengthen its ability to meet growing power requirements. Higher PJM capacity prices, favorable market conditions and increasing demand for reliable electricity are expected to support long-term earnings growth.



Constellation Energy’s expanding portfolio of long-term power purchase agreements strengthens revenue visibility and cash flow stability. Recent agreements with Amazon, Google and Walmart highlight growing demand for carbon-free nuclear energy. These contracts, along with planned nuclear uprates and the Crane Clean Energy Center restart, are expected to enhance generation capacity and support sustained earnings growth.



Constellation Energy’s disciplined capital investments and strategic acquisitions further strengthen its growth prospects. The Calpine acquisition expands its generation footprint and provides additional opportunities to capitalize on rising electricity demand. Investments in nuclear plant upgrades, license renewals and renewable energy projects are expected to improve operational efficiency, while its investment-grade balance sheet supports continued expansion and shareholder returns.

Rounding Up

Constellation Energy's third-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from rising data center power demand, supported by its efficient nuclear fleet and diversified generation portfolio.



Although the stock is currently trading at a discount, its weak price performance and rising interest expenses remain concerning. Given these headwinds, new investors may consider waiting for a more attractive entry point before adding the stock to their portfolios.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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