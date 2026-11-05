RVMD Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates on Encouraging Rasonque Uptake

Revolution MedicinesRVMD reported a loss of $1.90 per share in the third quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.34. However, the loss widened 18% from $1.61 per share a year ago.

Revenues of $197.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.4 million. The entire amount came from sales of Rasonque during the five weeks following its FDA approval and U.S. launch in late August 2026. More than 5,000 unique patients received the drug during this period. The company recorded no revenues in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Revolution Medicines rose 6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, likely due to the better-than-expected earnings results. The gains extended into Thursday's pre-market trading.

Year to date, the stock has surged 151% compared with the industry’s 9% growth.

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RVMD's Rasonque Launch Draws Strong Early Demand

The FDA approved Rasonque on Aug. 26 for adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) who had received at least one prior systemic therapy or were not candidates for multiagent systemic therapy. The drug was launched immediately post-approval.

Approximately 2,700 healthcare providers prescribed Rasonque during the quarter, with community practices accounting for 60% of patient volume. Reimbursed claims covered health plans representing more than 90% of U.S. PDAC covered lives. Gross-to-net discounts were at the lower end of management's expected range of 20% to 30%.

However, investors should note that initial sales reflected patients transitioning from the expanded access program, those awaiting an approved treatment and newly eligible patients, along with initial channel stocking. Management cautioned that the first two patient groups represent temporary launch-related demand and that the initial sales performance should not be considered indicative of future quarterly revenues.

Revolution Medicines' Operating Expenses Climb

Research and development (R&D) expenses rose 58.9% year over year to $417.1 million, reflecting higher clinical study and manufacturing costs, increased headcount and stock-based compensation.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses climbed 190.5% to $153.3 million, mainly due to personnel and launch-related spending.

Cost of sales totaled just $0.3 million because manufacturing costs for some of the inventory sold had already been expensed before FDA approval. Management said this figure does not reflect normalized product costs.

RVMD Maintains Its 2026 Spending Guidance

Revolution Medicines reiterated its full-year 2026 operating expense projection of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion. The forecast includes $270 million to $290 million in expected non-cash stock-based compensation.

For 2027, management expects operating expenses to increase from the current run rate as it invests further in its development portfolio and expands global commercial operations.

Revolution Medicines Maintains Strong Cash Position

Revolution Medicines ended September with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $3.7 billion compared with $3.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. The quarter-end balance excludes $250 million in proceeds received from Royalty PharmaRPRX under a mandatory debt financing tranche triggered by Rasonque's FDA approval.

The approval also triggered an optional $250 million royalty financing tranche, which the company elected not to draw to avoid additional future royalty payments. Up to $1 billion in additional committed funding remains available under the agreement, subject to specified milestones and at the company's discretion.

RVMD Moves Closer to European Rasonque Approval

In October, the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of Rasonque for adults with metastatic PDAC who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The positive recommendation was based on data from the phase III RASolute 302 study, which demonstrated improved survival outcomes compared with chemotherapy. A final decision from the European Commission is pending.

Revolution Medicines is preparing for potential commercialization across key European markets, including country-specific pricing and reimbursement activities. It is also advancing launch preparations in Japan.

Revolution Medicines Advances Pancreatic Cancer Studies

Revolution Medicines is also evaluating Rasonque in separate late-stage studies as earlier lines of treatment for PDAC. The phase III RASolute 303 study is assessing the drug alone or in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line metastatic setting, while the RASolute 304 study is evaluating its efficacy in the adjuvant (post-surgery) setting. U.S. enrollment in RASolute 303 has been completed, with global enrollment expected to finish in the first half of 2027.

The company has also begun treating patients in the phase III RASolute 309 study, which is evaluating Rasonque in combination with zoldonrasib, an investigational RAS G12D-selective inhibitor, in treatment-naïve metastatic RAS G12D PDAC. Another late-stage study, RASolute 305, is evaluating zoldonrasib alongside chemotherapy in the same patient population.

RVMD Expands Its RAS-Targeted Cancer Pipeline

Beyond pancreatic cancer, Revolution Medicines is advancing Rasonque in the phase III RASolve 301 study involving patients with previously treated RAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company expects to close enrollment across all study sites by the end of November 2026, supporting an initial data readout in 2027.

RVMD is also advancing two other late-stage studies in treatment-naïve metastatic NSCLC. The phase III RASolve 307 study is evaluating elironrasib, an investigational RAS G12C-selective inhibitor, in combination with Merck’s MRK Keytruda and platinum-based chemotherapy. Meanwhile, the phase III RASolve 308 study is testing zoldonrasib alongside the same immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination. Both studies have been initiated recently.

In colorectal cancer, the company is initiating the phase III RASonate 312 study to evaluate zoldonrasib in combination with cetuximab and chemotherapy against standard-of-care treatment in patients with previously untreated metastatic RAS G12D colorectal cancer. BeOne MedicinesONC is funding and conducting the study on Revolution Medicines' behalf. The company expects to provide an update on its earlier-stage colorectal cancer studies, along with the RASonate 312 study design, in the first half of 2027.

Meanwhile, RVMD continues to advance its early-stage pipeline. RMC-5127, an experimental oral inhibitor targeting RAS G12V mutations, is undergoing phase I evaluation, with initial clinical data expected in 2027. The company also remains on track to initiate the first human study of RM-055, a novel mutant-targeted RAS inhibitor candidate, in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. Price

Revolution Medicines, Inc. Price

Revolution Medicines, Inc. price | Revolution Medicines, Inc. Quote

RVMD’s Zacks Rank

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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