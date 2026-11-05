Koss Incurs Loss in Q1 Due to Freight Costs, Stock Down 4%

Shares of Koss CorporationKOSS have declined 4.3% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which has declined 0.8% over the same period. Over the past month, KOSS shares have lost 14.6% compared with the S&P 500's 2.3% decline.

Koss incurred a first-quarter fiscal 2027 loss per share of 2 cents, against earnings of 3 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales of $3.1 million indicated a 24% decline from $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company incurred a net loss of $0.2 million against a net income of $0.2 million in the prior-year period. The deterioration primarily reflected lower sales, partly attributable to the absence of a significant customer order fulfilled in the prior-year quarter.

Koss Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koss Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Koss Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Koss Corporation Quote

Koss' Margins and Operating Expenses

Gross profit declined to $1.2 million from $1.6 million in the year-ago period. Gross margin contracted 50 basis points to 39.5% from 40%, reflecting pressure from lower sales volumes and increased freight costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $1.6 million from $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the reduction was insufficient to offset the decline in gross profit.

Consequently, Koss reported an operating loss of $0.4 million, substantially wider than the operating loss of $0.05 million recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Interest income decreased to $0.2 million from $0.3 million a year earlier. Total other income, net, declined to $0.2 million from $0.3 million, providing less support to overall profitability.

The company recorded a pretax loss of $0.2 million compared with pretax income of $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Factors Influencing Koss' Quarterly Performance

The decline in quarterly revenues was primarily attributable to the nonrecurrence of a substantial custom order shipped during the first quarter of fiscal 2026 for an education customer's new product launch.

Despite this setback, sales to certain domestic distributors remained strong compared with the prior-year period. European distributor sales were broadly unchanged year over year, supported by inventory replenishment orders.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales continued to contribute positively to the company's business, accounting for approximately 37% of total turnover.

The increasing contribution from higher-margin DTC and domestic distributor sales supported the company's product and customer mix. Additionally, Koss recognized a final tariff refund of $0.1 million related to previously paid import duties on products sourced from China.

However, these favorable developments were offset by weaker absorption of fixed manufacturing overhead expenses due to the lower sales base. Higher freight rates, driven by general rate increases and peak-season surcharges, further pressured gross profitability.

Koss' Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Michael J. Koss acknowledged the impact of the nonrecurring education customer order on quarterly sales while highlighting the relative resilience of domestic distributor demand.

Management emphasized the growing significance of DTC sales, which have become an increasingly important component of the company's revenue mix.

Koss also pointed to the stability of European distributor sales, supported by necessary inventory replenishment, despite the overall decline in consolidated revenues.

Management expressed confidence in the strength of the domestic distributor business and the expanding contribution from DTC sales. These developments are expected to support the company's performance as fiscal 2027 progresses.

Nevertheless, the quarter's results illustrate the challenges associated with fluctuations in customer orders, lower production overhead absorption and elevated logistics expenses.

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