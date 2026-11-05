TRMB Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates as AECO Growth Lifts Revenues

TrimbleTRMB reported third-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 86 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings increased 6.2% year over year.



Revenues of $966.8 million increased 7.3% year over year and 7% organically, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.09%. Growth was supported by strength in Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) and Field Systems. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) reached a record $2.56 billion, increasing 11% year over year and 10% organically.

TRMB’s Revenue Mix Reflects Recurring Business Growth

Subscription and services revenues increased 7.3% year over year to $642.5 million, while product revenues advanced 7.2% to $324.3 million. Subscription and services accounted for 66.5% of total revenues, keeping recurring streams central to Trimble’s business model.



Management highlighted continued execution of its Connect & Scale strategy, which links physical and digital workflows across construction, geospatial and transportation markets. However, slower ARR growth in Field Systems and Transportation & Logistics tempered overall recurring revenue momentum.

Trimble Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trimble Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trimble Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote

Trimble’s AECO Segment Sustains Strong Momentum

AECO revenues reached $395 million, increasing 9% organically. Segment ARR climbed 13% organically to a record $1.636 billion, supported by consistent subscription demand and customer expansion.



Trimble Construction One bundles and cross-selling activity supported bookings growth and stable customer retention. Segment operating income rose 16% to $132.2 million, while operating margin expanded 170 basis points to 33.5%.



Management raised its full-year AECO operating margin expectation to approximately 36%, up 100 basis points from its previous outlook.

TRMB’s Field Systems Faces Recurring Revenue Pressure

Field Systems generated revenues of $435.8 million, reflecting 7% organic growth. Demand remained healthy across Civil Construction and Geospatial, particularly from data center construction, utilities, and energy infrastructure.



ARR reached $407 million, increasing 5% organically. Growth moderated due to the transition away from a low-margin white-label product, weaker positioning services demand in South American agriculture and lower-than-expected subscription renewals.



Segment operating income declined 6% to $128.7 million. Operating margin contracted 390 basis points to 29.5%, reflecting product mix, trade show timing and a challenging year-ago comparison.

Trimble’s T&L Growth Moderates Amid Freight Weakness

Transportation & Logistics revenues were $136 million, increasing 2% organically. Segment ARR reached $521 million, advancing 5% organically as freight market conditions remained challenging.



Transporeon ARR increased approximately 9% year over year, supported by strong customer retention. However, softer freight volumes and spot pricing weighed on growth. AI-enabled offerings recorded revenue growth exceeding 20% year over year.



Operating income increased 3% to $35.7 million, while operating margin expanded 50 basis points to 26.3%, reflecting continued profitability improvement despite subdued market conditions.

TRMB’s Profitability Reflects Hardware Mix Pressure

Non-GAAP gross margin declined 70 basis points year over year to 70.5%.



Adjusted EBITDA rose to $278.5 million from $269.4 million, while the corresponding margin declined 110 basis points to 28.8%.



Non-GAAP operating income increased to $262.6 million from $254.2 million a year earlier. However, non-GAAP operating margin contracted 100 basis points to 27.2%.

Trimble’s Cash Flow Supports Continued Buybacks

Trimble ended the quarter with $214.5 million in cash and equivalents and total debt of approximately $1.53 billion. Net debt stood at $1.32 billion, with a leverage ratio of 1.2 times.



During the first three quarters of 2026, operating cash flow reached $664.7 million compared with $225.9 million a year earlier. Free cash flow increased to $643.6 million from $206.2 million.



Share repurchases totaled approximately $224 million during the quarter, leaving $768 million available under the existing authorization.

TRMB Updates 2026 Outlook and Sets Q4 Guidance

Trimble now expects 2026 revenues between $3.91 billion and $3.94 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $3.63-$3.69 per share. The company maintained its revenue guidance midpoint while slightly raising its earnings outlook.



Organic ARR growth is now projected to be approximately 10%, down from the previous expectation of 12%-14%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 28.2% and 28.5%, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.8%-30%.



For the fourth quarter, Trimble expects revenues of $1.031-$1.061 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.13-$1.19 per share. Organic ARR growth is projected to be approximately 10%, while adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 34.1% and 34.7%.

TRMB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Trimble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector include Cisco Systems CSCO, Analog DevicesADI and NVIDIANVDA. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cisco Systems shares have gained 34.5% year to date. Cisco Systems is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Nov. 12.



Shares of Analog Devices have risen 49.7% year to date. Analog Devices is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 24.



NVIDIA shares have gained 7.3% year to date. NVIDIA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Nov. 17.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research