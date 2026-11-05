Atmos Energy Q4 Earnings Beat on Rate Gains and Operating Strength

Atmos Energy CorporationATO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.17 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 2.63%. The bottom line improved 9.3% from the year-ago quarter's $1.07 per share.



For fiscal 2026, earnings per share (EPS) increased 13.8% year over year to $8.49, marking the company's 24th consecutive year of earnings growth.



The improvement was supported by favorable rate adjustments, infrastructure-related cost recoveries and customer growth. Operating income increased 18.1% year over year, reflecting stronger contributions from both business segments. The company continued investing in system modernization, with quarterly capital expenditures reaching nearly $1.1 billion.

ATO's Operating Performance and Regulatory Highlights

Operating income in the fiscal fourth quarter was $259.3 million compared with $219.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher rates and infrastructure-related regulatory mechanisms supported the improvement, partially offset by increased operating costs.



ATO reported net income of $199 million, up 13.7% from $175 million in the prior-year quarter.



Atmos Energy implemented $395.4 million in annualized regulatory outcomes during fiscal 2026, reflecting continued progress in recovering infrastructure investments through approved rates.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

Atmos Energy's Segmental Details

Distribution: Net income totaled $72 million, up 30.9% from $55 million in the year-ago quarter. Segment operating income rose to $86.4 million from $68.2 million. The improvement benefited from $37.3 million in net increases from rate adjustments, $13.5 million in infrastructure-related cost deferrals and $7 million from residential customer growth and increased industrial load.



However, higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes of $23.6 million, along with an $8.5 million increase in employee-related costs, partially offset these gains.

Pipeline and Storage: Net income amounted to $127 million, up 5.8% from $120 million a year ago. Operating income improved to $172.9 million from $151.3 million, primarily supported by $27.6 million from rate adjustments under the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program approved in May 2026.



The segment also benefited from $7 million in infrastructure-related cost deferrals and $4.9 million from higher contracted capacity. These improvements were partially offset by increased depreciation and property taxes and reduced through-system activities associated with lower spreads.

ATO's Financial Position and Capital Spending Highlight

As of Sept. 30, 2026, Atmos Energy maintained approximately $3.8 billion in available liquidity and an equity capitalization ratio of 60%, supporting its capital-intensive infrastructure program.



During fiscal 2026, the company issued $1.3 billion in long-term debt, comprising $600 million of 30-year senior notes in October 2025 and $700 million of five-year senior notes in June 2026. It also settled $1.08 billion in equity forward arrangements and had $870.9 million available under outstanding equity forward agreements at fiscal year-end.



Atmos Energy invested $4.17 billion during fiscal 2026 compared with $3.56 billion in fiscal 2025. Approximately 88% of the spending or $3.67 billion, was allocated toward improving the safety and reliability of distribution and transportation infrastructure.



Major investments included $2.13 billion for repairing and replacing transmission and distribution pipelines, $499 million for service line replacements and $395 million for system fortifications. The company also spent $314 million on measurement and regulating equipment and $210 million on storage and compression capabilities.

Atmos Energy's Guidance

Atmos Energy initiated fiscal 2027 earnings guidance of $9.05-$9.25 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $9.05 per share, at the lower end of the company’s guided range.

The company anticipates net income between $1.61 billion and $1.63 billion, with Distribution contributing $1.03-$1.04 billion and Pipeline and Storage generating $580-$590 million.

The company expects fiscal 2027 capital expenditures of approximately $4.5 billion. Its longer-term plan includes nearly $29 billion in capital investments through fiscal 2031.

ATO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Utility Releases

PPL CorporationPPL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 6, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 10.42%.



PPL’s dividend yield is 3.19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 sales is pinned at $2.44 billion, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 8.91%.



NRG Energy, Inc.NRGis set to report third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.44 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 25.09%.



NRG’s dividend yield is 2.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 sales is pinned at $6.73 billion, which implies a year-over-year decline of 11.84%.



Consolidated Water CWCO is scheduled to report third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 29.41%.



CWCO’s dividend yield is 2.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 sales is pinned at $32.62 million, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 7.12%.





Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research