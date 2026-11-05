Can Multiple Employer Solutions Boost VOYA's Retirement Business?

Voya Financial, Inc.VOYA is expanding its Multiple Employer Solutions (MES) business by introducing additional pooled employer plan (PEP) capabilities and enhancing its recordkeeping services. The move aims to provide employers and retirement plan advisors with greater flexibility in managing workplace retirement plans.

VOYA's MES business has gained scale, with assets nearly doubling in two years to approximately $200 billion as of mid-2026. PEP adoption has also increased, with employer adoption rising more than 30%, participation growing over 50%, and PEP assets increasing more than 70% year over year as of Sept. 30, 2026.

The expanded PEP offering will provide multiple investment lineups and fiduciary options, allowing plan sponsors and advisors to select arrangements that better suit their needs. Enhanced recordkeeping capabilities could also simplify plan administration and improve the overall retirement experience.

These developments could strengthen Voya Financial's position in the workplace retirement market. Higher PEP adoption may help the company reach more employers and participants, while growth in retirement plan assets could support recurring, fee-based revenue. The expanded offering may also create opportunities to deepen relationships with existing clients and attract new plan sponsors.

However, the financial contribution of these enhancements will depend on continued adoption, asset growth and the company's ability to convert expanded capabilities into profitable business.

What Are Peers Doing?

Principal Financial Group, Inc.PFG offers four PEPs, including Principal EASE, which targets small and midsize businesses. Its collaboration with FuturePlan combines Principal's recordkeeping and investment capabilities with specialized plan administration, supporting greater flexibility and service efficiency.

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU offers institutional retirement solutions, including pension risk transfer (PRT), stable value products and retirement income solutions. Its PRT business helps employers transfer defined-benefit pension liabilities to insurers. In August 2026, Prudential joined Standard Life, CVC, Goldman Sachs and MS&AD in a strategic partnership to expand Standard Life's UK PRT business, strengthening its presence in institutional retirement.

VOYA’s Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial have gained 47.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.1%.

Zacks Investment Research

VOYA’s Valuation

Voya Financial shares are trading at a price-to-book value of 1.48X, lower than the industry average of 2.35X.

Estimate Movement for VOYA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VOYA’s earnings per share (EPS) for 2026 and 2027 has moved down 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively, in the past 30 days.

The consensus estimate for VOYA’s 2026 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase, while the same for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year rise.

VOYA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research