Corteva's Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Key Insights for Investors

Corteva, Inc.CTVA is set to unveil its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 11, after market close. Investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, implying a 32.5% decline from the prior year.

Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings per share has been steady at 9 cents in the past seven days, suggesting 139.1% growth from the year-ago period. CTVA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.9%, on average.

Corteva, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Corteva, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Corteva, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Corteva, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Observe for CTVA's Q3 Earnings

Corteva's third-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from continued demand for advanced seed technologies and differentiated product portfolio. Farmers' focus on improving crop yields and productivity is likely to have supported demand for premium genetics. The company's value-based pricing strategy, growing licensing business and solid market position in Brazil are also likely to have supported the Seed segment's performance.

The Crop Protection segment is likely to have benefited from continued adoption of newer products and healthy demand for differentiated crop protection solutions. Meanwhile, ongoing productivity initiatives, manufacturing efficiencies, lower input costs and disciplined cost management are likely to have supported operational performance and helped cushion the impact of competitive pricing pressures.

However, persistent pricing pressure in the Crop Protection market, particularly in Brazil, might have weighed on Corteva's third-quarter performance. Intense competition in a well-supplied market and generic competition for certain off-patent products are likely to have constrained pricing. Management also highlighted weakness in pre-emergent herbicide pricing. Additionally, dry weather conditions in Europe and parts of the United States might have affected fungicide applications, limiting demand.

Corteva's performance might also have been affected by challenging farm economics and seasonal demand patterns. Tight credit conditions in Brazil, alongside elevated fuel and fertilizer costs, have been pressuring farmers' margins and encouraging delayed purchasing decisions. Meanwhile, higher logistics and freight expenses, separation-related dis-synergies and geopolitical uncertainties are likely to have added cost pressures. Management also indicated that the timing of Safrinha sales and separation expenses might have weighed on third-quarter profitability.

What the Zacks Model Says About CTVA’s Q3 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CTVA this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

CTVA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.BJ has an Earnings ESP of +2.54% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 1.22 cents, implying 5.2% year-over-year growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.9 billion, which indicates an increase of 11.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.

SharkNinja, Inc. SN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at $1.89, implying 26% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, which indicates growth of 14.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.

General Mills, Inc. GIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at 96 cents, implying a 12.7% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.7 billion, which indicates a decrease of 2.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research