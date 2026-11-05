GNRC's Amazon Deal Adds $2.4 Billion in Data Center Revenue Visibility

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has added a major multiyear demand anchor through its long-term Amazon supply agreement. Initial deliveries are expected to total a combined $2.4 billion in 2027 and 2028.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

The agreement strengthens visibility into Generac’s fast-growing data center business, but it also raises the operational stakes. Capacity, engine sourcing and margins will matter as the company attempts to scale output rapidly.

GNRC’s Amazon Deal Deepens Data Center Exposure

The Amazon agreement covers backup power generators for data centers and materially expands Generac’s forward demand base. It arrives as data centers become one of the company’s most important Commercial & Industrial growth markets.



The broader market is attracting other power suppliers as well. Cummins Inc. CMI is expanding its data center power presence through generator and battery-storage projects, illustrating the intensity of spending around mission-critical power infrastructure.

Generac’s Backlog Signals Multiyear Revenue Visibility

Generac’s data center backlog reached roughly $4.5 billion in the third quarter, nearly tripling from $1.6 billion in July 2026. The company also secured nearly $600 million of non-hyperscale orders during the quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc. Revenue (Quarterly)

Generac Holdings Inc. Revenue (Quarterly)

Generac Holdings Inc. revenue-quarterly | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

That diversification matters because it broadens demand beyond a single hyperscale customer. Management expects nearly $500 million of data center revenues in 2026 and more than $2 billion in 2027, giving the backlog a clear near-term conversion path.

GNRC’s Capacity Expansion Becomes More Critical

Initial production at Generac’s Sussex, WI, large-megawatt generator facility began near the end of the third quarter. The company plans a substantial production ramp and expects its Belvidere, IL, packaging facility to come online in early 2027.



The Enercon acquisition is intended to deepen vertical integration, while expansions in Europe, Asia and Latin America support international demand. Eaton Corporation plcETN is also expanding data center-related manufacturing, reflecting how infrastructure suppliers are adding capacity to serve the same broad buildout.

Generac’s Deal Economics Come With New Risks

Management expects consolidated gross margin to decline sequentially to 37-38% in the fourth quarter as data center sales become a larger part of the mix.

Generac Holdings Inc. Gross Margin (TTM)

Generac Holdings Inc. Gross Margin (TTM)

Generac Holdings Inc. gross-margin-ttm | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Amazon also received warrants for up to 1,693,745 Generac shares at an exercise price of $200.9266. Most of the warrants vest in tranches tied to qualifying payments that can extend to $8 billion over the seven-year term.

GNRC’s Near-Term Signals Stay Constructive

The Amazon agreement materially improves revenue visibility, but backlog alone does not remove execution risk. Generac still has to secure engines, ramp plants efficiently and convert orders while protecting profitability.



GNRC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which points to favorable near-term earnings-estimate dynamics. The stock also has a Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B, adding support to its near-term profile.



The Value Score of C argues for discipline. The data center opportunity is substantial, but the current Style Score mix suggests the stronger case rests on growth and momentum rather than a uniformly cheap valuation.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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