McDonald's Q3 Earnings Beat, but U.S. Traffic Still Pressures Growth

McDonald's CorporationMCD delivered better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, but the results showed a clear divide between profitability and demand. Higher franchised margins and other operating income lifted earnings even as revenue growth remained modest.



International markets and restaurant expansion provided support, while softer U.S. traffic and inflation continued to pressure the operating picture. That mix leaves the company's growth story intact, but not without near-term execution risks.

McDonald's Q3 Beat Came From Margin Strength

Adjusted earnings were $3.57 per share, up 11% year over year and 6.3% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36. Higher sales-driven franchised margins and other operating income supported the bottom line.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

Franchised restaurant margins increased 3% to $3.8 billion and accounted for about 90% of total restaurant margin dollars. Other operating income rose to $139 million from $37 million, helped by greater gains on restaurant sales and excess properties.

MCD's Revenue Miss Exposes Demand Unevenness

Revenues increased 1% year over year to $7.16 billion but missed the consensus mark of $7.28 billion by 1.7%. The gap between the earnings beat and revenue miss shows that the quarter's profitability improvement was not driven by uniformly strong top-line growth.



Sales from company-owned and operated restaurants fell 3% to $2.48 billion. U.S. company-operated sales declined 6%, while International Operated Markets decreased 3%, partially offset by growth in International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate.

McDonald's International Markets Cushion U.S. Weakness

Global comparable sales increased 1.5%. International Operated Markets rose 1.4%, led by Germany and Australia, while International Developmental Licensed Markets advanced 4.2%, with Japan leading growth. France and China remained weaker areas.



U.S. comparable sales slipped 0.2% as negative guest counts offset positive check growth. The competitive backdrop remains active. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported a 2.1% increase in third-quarter comparable restaurant sales and a 0.8% rise in transactions. Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR reported 8.4% comparable sales growth at Burger King U.S. in the quarter.

MCD's 2026 Expansion Plan Keeps Growth in Focus

McDonald's expects roughly 2,500 gross restaurant openings in 2026 and about 2,100 net additions. Management expects net restaurant growth to contribute approximately 2.5% to constant-currency systemwide sales growth.



The expansion plan gives McDonald's a tangible growth lever even when traffic trends are uneven. Global systemwide sales increased 4% in the third quarter to more than $38 billion, with new restaurant openings contributing to growth.

MCD's Near-Term Signals Stay Cautious After Q3

The third-quarter earnings beat showed the strength of McDonald's franchise-heavy model, while international growth and new-unit development provide additional support. Still, softer U.S. traffic, inflationary pressure and modest revenue growth keep the near-term setup mixed.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and a VGM Score of D. Its Growth Score of B reflects comparatively favorable growth characteristics, but the Value Score of F and Momentum Score of D are less supportive. Because the Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, the current combination suggests caution despite the earnings beat and continued expansion.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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