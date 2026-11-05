Is McDonald's Stock Worth Buying Amid Growth and Valuation Risks?

McDonald's CorporationMCD offers investors a mix of durable earnings drivers and near-term operating challenges. Its franchise-heavy model, international growth and cash generation support the longer-term case.



The trade-off is clear. Soft U.S. traffic, persistent inflation and a mixed valuation profile leave investors weighing whether the stock's underlying strengths are enough to offset uneven near-term execution.

McDonald's Growth Case Still Has Support

During the first nine months of 2026, consolidated revenues increased 5% year over year, while operating income rose 7%. Higher franchised margins and other operating income supported profitability, reinforcing the earnings benefits of McDonald's heavily franchised structure.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

Growth also comes from several operating channels. International markets remained positive in the third quarter, new restaurant openings contributed to systemwide sales and trailing 12-month systemwide sales to loyalty members reached $41 billion across 70 markets. McDonald's expects about 2,500 gross openings and roughly 2,100 net additions in 2026.

MCD's Valuation Is Discounted but Not Clearly Cheap

McDonald's trades at 20.69X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry's 23.07X and its own five-year median of 23.65X. On an earnings-multiple basis, that represents a discount to both benchmarks.



The broader valuation picture is less favorable. MCD carries a Value Score of F, indicating limited appeal across a wider set of valuation measures. With U.S. traffic still soft and cost pressure persistent, stronger operating momentum may be needed before the lower multiple alone makes the shares look inexpensive.

McDonald's U.S. Traffic Remains the Key Risk

U.S. comparable sales declined 0.2% in the third quarter as lower guest counts offset positive check growth. McDonald's restored broader digital offers, increased marketing support for value platforms and began testing alternative entry-level bundles ahead of a planned national launch in early 2027.



The competitive backdrop adds pressure. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.CMG reported a 2.1% increase in third-quarter comparable restaurant sales and a 0.8% rise in transactions. Restaurant Brands International Inc.QSR reported 8.4% comparable sales growth at Burger King U.S. Promotional intensity across the category could make traffic recovery more expensive, while lower-income consumers remain sensitive to menu prices.

MCD's Cash Generation Supports Long-Term Flexibility

McDonald's trailing 12-month cash-flow conversion was 129.1%, above its 123.1% trailing median. Free-cash-flow conversion reached 90.3%, compared with an 86.8% median, showing that reported earnings continue to translate into substantial cash generation.



That flexibility matters as investment requirements rise. McDonald's expects about $3.7 billion in 2026 capital expenditures while funding restaurant development, technology investments and remodeling. Sustained cash generation also supports dividends and share repurchases, though higher spending under McDonald's NEXT increases the importance of capital discipline.

MCD's Weak Near-Term Profile Argues for Patience

McDonald's retains multiple long-term earnings supports, including franchising, international growth, restaurant development and cash generation. Near-term signals, however, remain less supportive as U.S. traffic recovery and estimate trends have yet to improve decisively.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and a VGM Score of D. Its Growth Score of B supports the underlying growth profile, but the Value Score of F and Momentum Score of D weaken the near-term setup. Because Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank rather than override it, the current combination argues for patience while execution and earnings-estimate momentum remain uneven.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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