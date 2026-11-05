Is PepsiCo a Buy or a Wait as Value Clashes With Slower EPS Growth?

PepsiCo, Inc.PEP presents investors with a clear trade-off. The stock trades at a discount to its historical valuation and key benchmarks, while international operations continue to deliver healthy growth. At the same time, slower earnings expectations and weaker North American profitability make the near-term setup less convincing.



The investment question is therefore less about whether PepsiCo looks inexpensive and more about whether its earnings trajectory is strong enough to justify acting on that discount now.

PepsiCo's Valuation Looks Discounted

PEP trades at 16.6X forward 12-month earnings, below 20.6X for the Zacks sub-industry, 18.7X for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and 18.8X for the S&P 500. The stock is also below its five-year median forward multiple of 20.4X.



That gap gives investors a reasonable valuation argument. PepsiCo’s current multiple also sits well below the upper end of its five-year range of 27.8X. Still, a lower valuation does not automatically signal mispricing when earnings expectations are also being revised lower.

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PEP's Earnings Growth Remains Modest

PepsiCo reduced its 2026 core constant-currency earnings growth outlook to 1-2% from its prior expectation at the low end of 4-6%. Core earnings growth guidance was lowered to 2.5-3.5% from the previously indicated low end of 5-7%.



The Zacks report projects 2027 earnings of $8.61 per share versus $8.40 for 2026, implying growth of roughly 2.5%. That is positive, but modest relative to the valuation debate. The current-fiscal-year earnings estimate has also moved 1.7% lower over the past four weeks, adding another reason to avoid relying on valuation alone.

PepsiCo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PepsiCo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PepsiCo, Inc. Quote

PepsiCo's Global Growth Offsets U.S. Pressure

International operations remain PepsiCo’s strongest offset. Third-quarter international organic revenues increased 8%, marking the 22nd consecutive quarter of at least mid-single-digit growth. Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific Foods each delivered 9% organic revenue growth, while International Beverages Franchise grew 7%.



The strength matters because North America remains uneven. PepsiCo Foods North America posted slightly lower organic revenues, while PepsiCo Beverages North America also recorded a slight organic revenue decline and a 2% drop in organic beverage volume.



Peer results show that beverage demand has not been uniformly weak. The Coca-Cola CompanyKO reported 7% organic revenue growth in its third quarter and expanded comparable operating margin to 32.9% from 31.9%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.KDP reported 10.9% net sales growth in U.S. Refreshment Beverages. Those results do not make the companies directly comparable, but they reinforce the importance of PepsiCo improving execution in its home market.

PEP's Debt and Margin Risks Temper the Case

PepsiCo ended Sept. 5, 2026, with $9.22 billion of short-term debt and $42.66 billion of long-term debt, bringing combined borrowings to about $51.88 billion. Cash generation remains supportive, but the debt load competes with capital spending, dividends, repurchases and stepped-up investment in brands and innovation.



Third-quarter core operating margin contracted 35 basis points. PepsiCo Foods North America’s core operating margin fell 280 basis points, reflecting affordability investments, higher advertising spending and the absence of a prior-year asset sale gain. Management also expects North American core operating margins to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter.



Productivity savings and additional structural cost reductions can help, but higher operating costs and marketing investments may limit the pace of margin recovery.

PepsiCo's Scores Favor Growth Over Value

PEP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). It has a Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B, but a Value Score of D. The combination is important because the Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank rather than override it.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The favorable Growth and Momentum scores reflect relatively better characteristics in those styles, but the Zacks Rank points to an unfavorable earnings-estimate revision trend. With earnings growth still modest and North American margins under pressure, the stock’s discounted multiple is not enough to make the near-term case compelling.



For investors weighing a buy-or-wait decision, the current signals favor waiting for stronger earnings revisions or clearer evidence of a North American margin recovery. PepsiCo’s international growth and cash-generation profile preserve the longer-term case, but the present setup does not support chasing value simply because the shares trade below historical and benchmark multiples

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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