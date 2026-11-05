PepsiCo Jumps 15.1% in a Month as Investors Weigh What Comes Next

PepsiCo, Inc.PEP shares have advanced 15.1% in the past month, sharpening the question of whether operating progress can support further gains. The move comes as international growth strengthens, but North American profitability remains under pressure.



Third-quarter organic revenues rose 3.1%, yet management lowered its fiscal 2026 core earnings growth outlook. That mix leaves investors weighing improving business momentum against a more demanding earnings setup.

PEP's 15.1% Month Sets a Higher Bar

The recent rally stands out against PepsiCo’s broader performance. Shares were up 2.7% in the past three months but down nearly 0.3% in the past year as of Nov. 4. A sharp one-month move therefore raises the bar for subsequent operating results.



Near-term earnings expectations have also softened. The current-fiscal-year earnings estimate declined 1.7% over the past four weeks, while PepsiCo now expects core constant-currency earnings growth of 1-2% for 2026. Continued share-price strength may require clearer evidence that better revenue trends can translate into stronger earnings growth.

PepsiCo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PepsiCo, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PepsiCo, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PepsiCo, Inc. Quote

PepsiCo's International Growth Supports Momentum

International operations remain the clearest source of strength. Organic revenues increased 8% in the third quarter, marking the 22nd consecutive quarter of at least mid-single-digit growth. International core operating profit advanced 16%, and core operating margin expanded 105 basis points.



The contribution is becoming increasingly important to PepsiCo’s mix. International businesses accounted for 41% of year-to-date net revenues and 45% of core segment operating profit. Organic revenues rose 7% in International Beverages Franchise and 9% in both Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific Foods.

PEP's North American Weakness Tests the Rally

North America remains the main counterweight. PepsiCo Foods North America posted a slight organic revenue decline as improved U.S. savory and salty snack volumes were offset by lower effective net pricing. Its core operating margin fell 280 basis points amid affordability investments and higher advertising spending.



PepsiCo Beverages North America also recorded a slight organic revenue decline, while organic beverage volume decreased 2%. The comparison with The Coca-Cola Company KO is notable because Coca-Cola reported 7% organic revenue growth in its third quarter and expanded comparable operating margin. That does not make the businesses directly comparable, but it shows that beverage-category conditions have not prevented stronger growth elsewhere.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.KDP reported 10.9% third-quarter growth in U.S. Refreshment Beverages net sales, supported by volume/mix and pricing.

PepsiCo's Valuation Leaves Room for Debate

PEP trades at 16.6X forward 12-month earnings, below its five-year median of 20.4X. It also trades below the Zacks sub-industry’s 20.6X multiple and the S&P 500’s 18.8X multiple, leaving room for a valuation argument after a difficult stretch.



Still, a discount is more persuasive when earnings visibility improves. PepsiCo’s lower multiple may attract attention, but weaker North American margins and reduced earnings guidance keep execution risk central to the valuation debate.

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PEP's Signals Point to Near-Term Caution

PepsiCo’s international growth, portfolio innovation and valuation discount provide support for the longer-term case. The recent 15.1% gain, however, has arrived before a full recovery in North American profitability and while current-year earnings expectations have moved lower.



PEP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). It has a VGM Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B, but a Value Score of D.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The favorable Growth and Momentum scores reflect better relative characteristics in those styles, while the Zacks Rank points to a less favorable near-term earnings-revision backdrop. For investors assessing what comes next, that combination argues for caution rather than treating the 15.1% advance as confirmation that the operating recovery is complete.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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