Is Signet Stock a Buy? What Zales & Jared Are Telling Investors

Signet Jewelers LimitedSIG is strengthening Kay, Zales and Jared through clearer brand positioning, refreshed merchandise and improved shopping experiences. Its Grow Brand Love strategy builds on brand recognition to preserve bridal strength and expand gifting and fashion opportunities. Distinctive offerings and targeted marketing aim to deepen brand engagement and turn customer interest into purchases.



In second-quarter fiscal 2027, all three brands delivered positive comparable sales, supporting Signet’s 2.2% same-store sales increase. Kay’s revenues rose 2.8% year over year to $585.2 million, while Zales increased 1.9% to $275.1 million. Jared’s revenues were essentially unchanged at $262.1 million. Companywide comparable sales were positive each month, marking the fifth positive quarter in the past six.



Comparable sales at price points above $2,000 grew at a high single-digit rate, while bridal recorded low single-digit comparable growth. Merchandise average unit retail increased approximately 6%, with gains in bridal and fashion. Management reported stronger performance at higher price points and softer demand at lower price points.



Signet is advancing brand campaigns and digital improvements. Kay’s Love All In campaign aims to broaden the occasions and relationships it celebrates. At the September earnings call, refreshed Kay and Jared websites offered improved imagery, simpler navigation and curated experiences, with Zales scheduled to follow later that month. Management also reported improved customer consideration across all three brands despite lower marketing spending.



Signet raised fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.45-$12.15 from $9.20-$11.00, reflecting operating performance, share repurchases, tariff refunds and its new consumer credit agreement. Its same-store sales outlook improved to flat to 2.5% growth from a 0.75% decline to 2.5% growth. Management aims for positive holiday comparable sales through merchandise refreshes, customer experience improvements and more engaging marketing.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Signet

SIG stock has risen 36.8% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 18.7% growth.

Signet’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.71 reflects a lower valuation compared with the industry’s average of 1.24. It has a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Signet’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.9% and 13.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward by $1.04 and $1.45, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Signet currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Designer Brands Inc. DBI designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. It offers shoes, boots, sandals, sneakers, socks, handbags and accessories. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 225% and 0.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DBI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 108.1%.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 15.8% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ANF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.6%.



Urban Outfitters, Inc.URBN is a lifestyle products and services company that sells fashion apparel, accessories, footwear, home goods and related offerings through a portfolio of global consumer brands. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 14% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. URBN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.7%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research