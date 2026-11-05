MUEL Stock Declines 1.5% Despite Strong Y/Y Earnings Growth in Q3

Shares of Paul Mueller CompanyMUEL have lost 1.5% since reporting results for third-quarter 2026, in line with the S&P 500 index. Over the past month, the stock has declined 7.5%, underperforming the broader market benchmark’s fall of 3.9%. The comparatively steeper monthly decline reflects weaker share-price performance despite the company’s improved quarterly financial results.

Paul Mueller reported third-quarter 2026 net sales of $92.5 million, up 50.6% from $61.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income surged 138.9% year over year to $11.7 million from $4.9 million. Earnings per share increased to $12.98 from $5.25 in the prior-year quarter, representing growth of 147.2%. Gross profit advanced 75.9% year over year to $28.2 million, while operating income jumped 160.1% to $14.9 million. The substantial improvement reflected higher revenues, particularly from domestic industrial equipment operations, alongside stronger profitability.

Paul Mueller Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paul Mueller Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Paul Mueller Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Paul Mueller Co. Quote

MUEL's Backlog & Operating Metrics

Paul Mueller reported a backlog of $245.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared with $250.4 million a year earlier, a decline of 1.9%. The majority of the backlog remained concentrated in Industrial Equipment.

Domestic backlog decreased to $231.4 million from $238.4 million, while backlog in the Netherlands increased to $14.2 million from $12.1 million. The contrasting trends indicate stronger order momentum in the Dutch operations despite a modest decline in the company's overall backlog.

Domestic quarterly revenues increased 59.1% year over year to $77.9 million, while Mueller B.V. revenues advanced 17.8% to $14.7 million. Domestic net income climbed to $10.6 million from $4.7 million, while the Dutch subsidiary's net income increased to $1 million from $208,000.

For the first nine months of 2026, consolidated revenues increased 31% to $252.7 million, while net income advanced 18.4% to $25.4 million.

MUEL's Management Commentary

Management attributed the substantial quarterly revenue improvement primarily to growth in the Industrial Equipment segment. Domestic profitability benefited from the ongoing transition into the company's new module fabrication building, which added production capacity.

Domestic net income as a percentage of revenues increased to 13.7% from 9.6% in the comparable prior-year quarter. Management indicated that the additional manufacturing capacity supported domestic revenue growth of 30.6% in the first nine months of 2026.

The company also highlighted continued profitability across its other domestic markets. In Europe, management noted that demand in dairy farm markets remained strong, supporting a higher backlog despite double-digit revenue growth.

Domestic non-GAAP earnings before taxes, excluding LIFO effects, increased to $14.1 million from $5.7 million, reflecting improved underlying operating performance.

Factors Influencing MUEL's Quarterly Results

Higher sales volumes supported operating leverage during the quarter. The gross margin expanded to 30.5% from 26.1%, indicating that revenue growth outpaced the increase in production costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 29.1% to $13.3 million. However, their growth remained below the pace of revenue expansion, contributing to improved operating profitability.

Interest income declined to $305,000 from $596,000. Nevertheless, stronger operating earnings more than offset this reduction.

The company's balance sheet reflected mixed trends. Cash and cash equivalents declined to $19.2 million at Sept. 30, 2026, from $29.9 million at Dec. 31, 2025. Operating activities used $1.1 million in cash in the first nine months of 2026 compared with $24.3 million in the prior-year period.

Higher receivables, increased prepayments and reduced advance billings contributed to operating cash-flow pressure despite improved profitability.

Other Developments

Paul Mueller continued transitioning operations into its new module fabrication facility, supporting manufacturing capacity expansion and domestic revenue growth.

Capital expenditure totaled approximately $24 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with $21.1 million a year earlier, reflecting continued investment in property, plant and equipment.

The company also reported $853,000 in dividend payments and $363,000 in treasury stock acquisitions in the first nine months of 2026.

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