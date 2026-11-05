Interparfums' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Margin Expansion

Interparfums, Inc.IPAR reported third-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings increased year over year, while revenues remained flat. Gross margin expansion, supported by favorable sales mix and tariff refunds, boosted profitability.

Quarterly earnings increased 4% year over year to $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.

Interparfums posted net sales of $430 million, unchanged from the prior-year period but above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $422 million. Management also raised its full-year sales outlook while reaffirming earnings guidance.

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interparfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interparfums, Inc. Quote

Interparfums' Regional and Brand Performance

IPAR witnessed mixed regional trends during the first nine months of 2026. North American sales increased 4%, driven by Coach fragrance extensions and marketing investments. Asia/Pacific and Central and South America each recorded 12% sales growth. Brand initiatives and the Korean affiliate supported Asia/Pacific, while Coach, Montblanc and Jimmy Choo contributed to growth in Central and South America.

However, Western European sales declined 3% amid softer consumer demand. Eastern Europe recorded a 15% decline due to operational challenges affecting Lanvin and Lacoste, while Middle East and Africa sales fell 19%, primarily reflecting the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Within European-based operations, Coach sales advanced 15%, Montblanc increased 8% and Jimmy Choo grew 5%. Lacoste declined 9% year to date but returned to growth in the third quarter, posting a 4% increase.

Among brands managed by U.S.-based operations, GUESS recorded 7% sales growth, Roberto Cavalli rose 6% and Donna Karan/DKNY increased 4%. Ferragamo sales declined 2% amid challenging market conditions in Europe.

IPAR's Q3 Cost and Margin Performance

Interparfums reported third-quarter operating income of $118 million, increasing 9% from $109 million in the year-ago period. Operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 27.4% from 25.3%, supported by gross margin improvements.

Consolidated gross margin increased 360 basis points to 67.1% from 63.5% a year earlier. The improvement reflected favorable segment, brand and channel mix, along with lower-than-expected inventory destruction costs. These benefits were partially offset by higher tariff expenses. The company also recognized $7.9 million in one-time IEEPA tariff refunds during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 39.7% of sales from 38.2% a year earlier. Higher brand marketing investments, royalty expenses and logistics costs related to supply-chain transitions and channel mix contributed to the increase.

Advertising and promotional expenses totaled $65 million, representing 15.1% of quarterly sales compared with 15.3% in the prior-year period.

Interparfums Expands Its Fragrance Portfolio

Interparfums continued rolling out fragrance extensions across established brands during the third quarter. Key introductions included Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Midnight, Montblanc Explorer Infinite, Lacoste Original Intense and DKNY Women Skyline.

Management plans additional fragrance extensions before the end of 2026, with upcoming introductions from newer brands, including Longchamp, Off-White and PUMA. These initiatives are part of the company's broader product pipeline extending into 2027.

IPAR's Financial Health and Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2026, Interparfums held $240 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, with working capital of $731 million. Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, approximated $147 million.

Operating cash flow for the first nine months improved to $102 million from $68 million a year earlier. Inventory levels declined 3% year over year, while inventory days on hand decreased by 16 days, reflecting the company's ongoing inventory efficiency initiatives.

During the quarter, IPAR invested approximately $50 million to increase its ownership stake in Interparfums SA from approximately 72.5% to 74.3%.

Interparfums Raises Its 2026 Sales Outlook

Interparfums raised its full-year 2026 net sales guidance to $1.49 billion from $1.48 billion while maintaining its earnings outlook at $4.85 per share. The earnings projection incorporates the expected impact of IEEPA tariff refunds.

Management expects full-year advertising and promotional expenditures to approach its long-term target of approximately 21% of net sales. The company plans to release its initial 2027 guidance on Nov. 18, 2026.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 34.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.7% growth.

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