Zacks Initiates Coverage of TUSK With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.TUSK with a “Neutral” recommendation, reflecting its expanding aviation leasing business, improving operating performance and financial flexibility. However, substantial capital requirements, inconsistent profitability and cash flow pressures warrant a cautious outlook.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, Mammoth Energy provides equipment rentals, natural sand proppants, infrastructure solutions, accommodations and drilling services. The company is transitioning toward recurring leasing revenues following strategic divestitures that generated more than $150 million in 2025.

Mammoth Energy's aviation leasing expansion represents a key growth catalyst. Its portfolio increased to 44 assets as of Sept. 30, 2026, from 38 at June-end, with 29 assets generating leasing revenues. Deploying the remaining assets could strengthen recurring income and improve returns on invested capital. An acquisition pipeline of $24.5 million offers additional growth opportunities.

Improving financial performance further supports the investment case. Third-quarter 2026 revenues surged 95% year over year to $21.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially to $5.8 million from $2.6 million. Mammoth Energy also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to the mid-teens, supported by higher aviation contributions and operating efficiencies.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Mammoth Energy's future growth. Beyond aviation, stronger equipment rental utilization and improved sand operations provide additional momentum. Average rental units on hire increased to 430 in the third quarter from 286 a year earlier. Meanwhile, better pricing and operating efficiencies helped the natural sand proppant segment return to positive adjusted EBITDA.

Financial flexibility offers another potential advantage. Mammoth Energy ended September 2026 without funded debt and held $37.6 million in cash and marketable securities. A new aviation credit facility of up to $58 million could support further fleet expansion.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Significant investment requirements remain concerning. Capital expenditure totaled $97.5 million in the first nine months of 2026, while operating activities used $9.9 million in cash. Delays in leasing newly acquired aircraft and engines could further pressure returns and liquidity.

Despite stronger adjusted EBITDA, Mammoth Energy continues to face weak underlying profitability, infrastructure losses and seasonal demand fluctuations. Potential borrowing obligations, customer concentration and uncertainty surrounding settlement collections add to the risks.

From a valuation standpoint, Mammoth Energy shares appear relatively inexpensive compared with industry peers. TUSK currently trades at 1.33X trailing 12-month enterprise value to sales, below the sub-industry average of 1.54X and the broader sector's 1.76X. Similarly, its price-to-book ratio of 0.57X is substantially lower than the sub-industry average of 1.81X and the sector average of 2.31X. These discounts suggest potential upside if Mammoth Energy successfully expands its aviation leasing revenues, improves profitability and generates consistent cash flows.

For a comprehensive analysis of Mammoth Energy's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Mammoth Energy here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Mammoth Energy, which has a modest market capitalization of $145.4 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research