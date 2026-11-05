OptimumBank's Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. OPHC is expected to report third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, 2026, before the opening bell. Quarterly earnings and revenues are expected to register year-over-year growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s results benefited from higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Loan portfolio growth remained strong in the second quarter of 2026. However, higher non-interest expenses played spoilsport.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 earnings of 27 cents per share has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a 50% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Estimate Revision Trend

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $17.65 billion, indicating a 35.5% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Key Factors & Estimates for OPHC's Q3

NII & Loans: OptimumBank is expected to have witnessed continued growth in net interest income in the third quarter of 2026, supported by decent lending activity, an expanding interest-earning asset base and disciplined deposit pricing. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points in mid-September 2026, bringing the target to 3.75-4% amid persistently elevated inflation. Given that rates remained unchanged for most of the third quarter, the latest hike is unlikely to have materially affected OPHC’s NII in the quarter to be reported.

OptimumBank's lending momentum is expected to have continued in the third quarter, driven by its relationship-based banking strategy and expansion across commercial real estate (CRE), commercial and industrial lending and specialized financing businesses.

Non-Interest Income: OptimumBank's non-interest income is likely to have benefited from higher banking service charges, deposit-related transaction fees and gains on the sale of government-guaranteed Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.

The company's continued efforts to expand its commercial banking relationships and strengthen fee-generating businesses are anticipated to have supported non-interest income in the third quarter. Growth in wire transfer volumes, automated clearing house transactions and SBA lending activities may have provided additional support.

Expenses: OPHC's operating expenses are expected to have been elevated in the third quarter of 2026 due to higher salaries and employee benefits, increased data-processing costs and continued investments in business expansion.

Asset Quality: OptimumBank's asset quality is expected to have been relatively stable in the third quarter of 2026, supported by its disciplined underwriting standards and improving credit performance. However, the company's growing exposure to commercial real estate and other specialized lending segments, along with persistent borrowing-cost pressures, could have posed some credit risks.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for OPHC

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RF this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: OPHC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performances of Other Banks

Regions Financial Corporation RF posted adjusted third-quarter 2026 earnings of 73 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 67 cents. Also, this compares favorably with earnings of 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Increases in net interest income, service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management income and lower provisions supported RF’s results. However, higher non-interest expenses and lower mortgage income acted as a spoilsport.

U.S. Bancorp USB reported third-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.34, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%. The bottom line increased 9.8% from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

USB’s results were supported by higher net interest income, broad-based fee revenue growth and strong loan growth, while the company posted positive operating leverage of 240 basis points.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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