Can Coca-Cola Keep Expanding Margins While Investing More?

The Coca-Cola CompanyKO continues to demonstrate its ability to expand margins while increasing investments in brand building, marketing and operational capabilities. The beverage giant's disciplined cost management, productivity initiatives and revenue growth management strategies are supporting profitability despite persistent inflationary pressures. With management prioritizing investments to sustain consumer engagement and strengthen market execution, the company's ability to balance spending with margin expansion remains a key focus.



In the third quarter of 2026, Coca-Cola's comparable gross margin expanded 170 basis points (bps), while the comparable operating margin increased 110 bps. These gains reflected underlying business strength, favorable currency movements and structural benefits from the divestiture of its Nigerian finished-product operations. The underlying gross margin improved 70 bps, highlighting the benefits of revenue growth and cost discipline. Meanwhile, the company increased above-the-line marketing investments at a double-digit rate, positioning its brands for stronger execution entering 2027.



Looking ahead, management expects continued margin expansion, supported by productivity improvements, procurement efficiencies and disciplined pricing strategies. Marketing investments are expected to grow broadly in line with the gross margin, balancing brand support with profitability objectives. The anticipated refranchising of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa should also positively influence margins in 2027.



However, rising logistics and transportation costs, unfavorable geographic mix and persistent affordability pressures could constrain gains. Nonetheless, Coca-Cola's operational efficiencies, portfolio strength and disciplined reinvestment strategy provide a foundation for sustaining gradual margin expansion while supporting long-term growth.

Focus on Peers: PEP & MNST’s Margin & Investment Story

Industry peers PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST are also balancing margin expansion with strategic investments in brand building, innovation and operational efficiencies to support long-term growth.



PepsiCo continues to balance productivity initiatives with increased advertising, marketing and affordability investments. In third-quarter 2026, the core operating margin contracted 35 bps despite international margin expansion of 105 bps. North American margins remained pressured by higher investments and operating costs. Management is prioritizing automation, network optimization and structural cost reductions to fund growth initiatives, although domestic margin pressures are expected to persist.



Monster Beverage is balancing margin gains with increased marketing and distribution investments. In second-quarter 2026, the gross margin expanded 20 bps to 55.9%, supported by pricing and favorable product mix. However, higher aluminum, freight and fuel costs, alongside increased advertising and sponsorship spending, pressured expenses. Management is pursuing selective price increases while investing in innovation and consumer recruitment, although persistent cost inflation remains challenging.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have rallied 38.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 25.3% growth.

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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33X, higher than the industry’s 20.23X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 11% and 6.2%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have moved up 0.6% in the past seven days, while earnings estimates for 2027 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.

Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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