Should You Buy, Sell or Hold AXTI Stock After Its Strong Q3 Results?

AXT, Inc.AXTI is emerging as a key beneficiary of AI data-center networking upgrades following a breakout third quarter. Revenues climbed 162% year over year to a record $73.4 million, while non-GAAP earnings swung to 41 cents per share from a loss of 3 cents a year earlier. Non-GAAP gross margin jumped to 56.1% from 22.4%, reflecting higher indium phosphide (InP) volumes, favorable product mix and improved manufacturing productivity.



However, the stock's remarkable rally has raised the bar for further gains. AXTI has surged 190.8% year to date compared with an 11.4% rise for the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry and a 9.1% gain for the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



AXTI stock has also outperformed several major semiconductor peers, including Marvell TechnologyMRVL, FormFactorFORM and Amkor TechnologyAMKR. Year to date, shares of Marvell Technology have jumped 88.1% and FormFactor has advanced 52.9%, while Amkor Technology has declined 9.6%.

YTD Price Return Performance

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Such outperformance raises an important question: Is AXTI still worth buying at current levels, or should investors book profits or continue holding the stock? Let's take a closer look at its growth prospects, valuation and key risks.

AXTI's InP Franchise and Capacity Expansion Underpin Growth

AXTI's InP sales reached $54.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing roughly 74% of revenues. Its substrates support lasers and photodetectors used in 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers, increasingly important as AI clusters demand faster interconnects.



Demand for high-quality InP substrates remains ahead of supply, providing AXTI with considerable growth opportunities. The company surpassed its initial 2026 capacity-doubling goal in August and is progressing toward larger 4-inch and 6-inch substrates. Advanced crystal-growth furnaces and low-defect materials could lift output, selling prices and margins.



Backlog surpassed $500 million, spanning multiyear agreements, shorter contracts and spot orders. A Lumentum supply agreement brought a $43.5 million wafer prepayment, strengthening demand visibility; importantly, the payment remains a liability until shipments occur. Management aims to double InP capacity again in 2027, backed by investments in raw-material sourcing and production efficiency.



AXTI's technological positioning also differentiates it within the semiconductor supply chain. Marvell Technology develops optical DSPs that enable high-speed links, FormFactor supplies semiconductor testing solutions and Amkor Technology provides semiconductor packaging and testing services. While all three companies can benefit from AI infrastructure investments, AXTI's exposure to specialized InP substrate production gives it a more concentrated opportunity tied to optical connectivity.

AXTI's Earnings Outlook Signals Growth

For the fourth quarter of 2026, AXTI expects non-GAAP EPS of 57-59 cents and GAAP EPS of 56-58 cents. Management also anticipates generating approximately $90 million in revenues from substrate products and raw materials for which export permits have already been secured or are not required.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTI's fourth-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, compared with a loss of 5 cents a year ago. The full-year 2026 EPS consensus stands at $1.17 per share, followed by $2.47 for 2027, indicating significant growth. The consensus estimates have moved higher over the past 30 and 60 days, signaling improving analyst expectations.

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China Exposure and Capacity Execution Remain Risks

Most of AXTI's manufacturing operations are based in China, making export permits and U.S.-China tensions material swing factors. Shipments requiring additional approvals may be delayed even when demand is strong. The company must also execute a rapid capacity ramp without sacrificing yields, while rising raw-material costs could pressure profitability. Backlog includes spot orders and shorter commitments, so it is not equivalent to guaranteed revenues.



Growth also brings financing and ownership trade-offs. The diluted weighted-average share count increased to 65.9 million in the reported third quarter from 43.8 million a year earlier. A planned investment of up to $545 million into subsidiary Tongmei would finance expansion but, if fully completed, lower AXT's ownership to approximately 73.4%. Compared with Marvell Technology's broader product portfolio, FormFactor's test-equipment exposure and Amkor Technology's packaging footprint, AXTI is particularly sensitive to InP production and export constraints.

AXTI’s Rich Valuation Raises the Bar

AXTI's valuation presents a significant hurdle for investors. The stock trades at 24.43X forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E) compared with 8.77X for the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry, representing approximately 2.8 times the industry's valuation multiple. AXTI also carries a Value Score of F, indicating overvaluation relative to fundamentals.



This premium is particularly notable following the stock's 193% year-to-date appreciation. While strong earnings growth and the expanding InP opportunity provide fundamental support, much of AXTI's anticipated growth may already be reflected in its share price. Consequently, any delays in export approvals, capacity expansion or wafer-yield improvements could weigh on investor sentiment and put pressure on the stock's valuation.

AXTI’s P/E Ratio (F12M)

Conclusion: Hold AXTI Stock

AXTI's record profitability, accelerating InP demand, expanding production capacity and substantial backlog support a compelling multiyear growth narrative. The company's stronger fourth-quarter earnings guidance and continued investment in larger-diameter substrates further strengthen the company's long-term prospects.



Nevertheless, export dependence, share dilution, capacity-ramp uncertainty and a sizable valuation premium argue against chasing the stock after its 193% surge. Investors may consider holding AXTI while monitoring export approvals, 4-inch and 6-inch production yields, backlog conversion and actual earnings-estimate revisions for further gains.



AXTI currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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