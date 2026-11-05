New Dividend Growth ETF Enters the Market

Eventide Asset Management launched two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Oct. 28, 2026, expanding its investment strategies into the ETF market. One of the newly introduced funds is the Eventide Dividend Growth ETFETDG, an actively managed fund that focuses on high-quality companies with attractive dividend growth potential and long-term capital appreciation, per the Eventide launch announcement.

The fund follows a distinctive investment approach that combines dividend growth investing with an emphasis on businesses that contribute to human flourishing. Below, we highlight the fund in detail.

Inside ETDG

The Eventide Dividend Growth ETF seeks to provide dividend growth and long-term capital appreciation, with dividend income as its secondary objective. The fund invests in companies with dividend growth attributes, which may include a history of dividend increases, strong free cash flow generation and healthy balance sheets, per the ETDG fund page.

The actively managed ETF follows a high-conviction portfolio, with 52 holdings across different sectors and market capitalizations. Its investment approach focuses on identifying high-quality businesses capable of delivering resilient growth and attractive dividend growth over the long term, according to Eventide Fund Details.

The Fund invests in companies with strong financial fundamentals and sustainable growth potential, emphasizing their ability to effectively serve customers, stakeholders and shareholders. Each potential investment undergoes an assessment using Eventide's proprietary Business 360 framework, which evaluates the ethical quality of businesses.

Some of its major holdings include Targa Resources TRGP, Royalty Pharma RPRX, Trane Technologies TT, Nasdaq NDAQ and Entergy ETR. The fund charges an expense ratio of 0.95%.

How Does ETDG Fit in a Portfolio?

Amid persistent interest rate uncertainty and heightened market volatility, dividend ETFs may offer investors relatively stable income and greater portfolio resilience. ETDG, with its focus on financially strong companies with sustainable cash flows and dividend growth potential, could appeal to investors seeking income and long-term capital appreciation in the current uncertain environment.

This ETF may appeal to investors seeking dividend growth alongside long-term capital appreciation. Dividend-growing companies can provide investors with an opportunity to benefit from rising income streams while participating in equity market gains. Companies with strong free cash flow generation and healthy balance sheets may also be better-positioned to sustain dividend payments during economic uncertainty.

The fund's emphasis on mid-cap opportunities is another distinguishing feature. Its benchmark is the Bloomberg US Mid Cap Total Return Index, and its investment approach seeks to identify businesses with attractive valuations and the financial strength to increase dividends over time.

However, investors should note that ETDG is a newly launched ETF with a limited operating history, making it difficult to evaluate its performance across different market cycles. Moreover, its actively managed strategy and relatively concentrated portfolio may expose investors to greater company-specific risks, as mentioned in the SEC Summary Prospectus.

The fund's 0.95% expense ratio is also relatively high compared with several established passive dividend-growth ETFs. Investors should therefore assess whether its active management approach and emphasis on faith-based screening or the fund’s ethical values screening criteria justify additional costs.

Competition

The dividend ETF space is already crowded with established players. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETFSCHD is the largest fund in this category, with assets under management of nearly $122 billion. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETFDGRO has $45.38 billion in assets and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETFVIG has about $116 billion in assets.

Notably, VIG, DGRO and SCHD are passively managed funds that charge expense ratios of 0.04%, 0.08% and 0.06%, respectively.

Unlike these established index-tracking ETFs, ETDG follows an active investment approach and places greater emphasis on business quality, dividend growth potential and ethical considerations.

Although ETDG enters a highly competitive market with a relatively higher expense ratio and limited operating history, its differentiated investment philosophy may attract investors looking for an actively managed dividend-growth strategy.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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