How Kraft Heinz Is Reshaping Its Portfolio for Long-Term Growth

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC continues to reshape the portfolio as it looks to strengthen the core business and improve long-term growth prospects. The packaged food giant is focusing on brands with stronger growth potential while streamlining operations and directing investments toward priority categories. The company’s latest divestiture marks another step in this strategy, aimed at unlocking value and strengthening its financial position.



Kraft Heinz has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its North America coffee business to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners at an enterprise value of $650 million. The company will retain a 30% non-controlling equity stake, allowing it to participate in the business growth. The transaction covers several established coffee brands, including Maxwell House, Gevalia, Nabob, Yuban, Tassimo, Ethical Bean and Sanka. The deal is expected to close in mid-2027.



The transaction is expected to generate approximately $500 million in after-tax net cash proceeds, which Kraft Heinz intends to use for debt repayment. The deal includes the assets, brands, customer support and operational resources required to run the North America coffee business. As part of the transaction, approximately 250 employees across various functions are expected to transition with the business, alongside coffee manufacturing facilities in Jacksonville, FL, and Vancouver, British Columbia.



For One Rock, the acquisition offers an opportunity to drive growth across established coffee brands through targeted investments, innovation and stronger retail partnerships. Its experience in corporate carve-outs could support the business' next phase of growth. For Kraft Heinz, the divestiture represents a strategic step toward simplifying its portfolio and concentrating resources on brands with greater growth potential. The transaction is expected to be growth and margin accretive, while the planned debt repayment could strengthen financial flexibility. Together, these benefits could support operating efficiency and long-term profitability.

Kraft Heinz's Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 16.5% over the past month, outperforming the industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector, which gained 6.6% and 10.7%, respectively. The stock also outperformed the S&P 500, which declined 3.1% over the same period.

KHC Stock's Past Month Performance

Zacks Investment Research

Is Kraft Heinz a Value Play Stock?

Kraft Heinz currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 12.04, which is lower than the industry average of 14.33 and below the sector average of 18.23. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

KHC P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)

Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.BJ is a leading membership-based warehouse club operator concentrated primarily in the eastern half of the United States. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 13.3% and 6.8%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. BJ’s Wholesale delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.LW engages in the production, distribution and marketing of frozen potato products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and internationally. LW presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Lamb Weston delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates 7.6% growth from the year-ago numbers.



The J. M. Smucker CompanySJM manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The J. M. Smucker’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 17.1% from the prior-year reported levels.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research