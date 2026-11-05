Somnigroup to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Somnigroup International Inc.SGI is slated to report third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, before market open. The company is likely to report growth in its bottom and top lines when it posts the quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, which indicates an increase of 11.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has risen a penny in the past 30 days. For third-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating a 14.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Somnigroup International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Somnigroup International Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Somnigroup International Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Somnigroup International Inc. Quote

Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of SGI’s Q3 Release

Somnigroup’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the continued strength of its Mattress Firm business, supported by effective marketing, a broad product assortment and an enhanced in-store shopping experience. The company's focus on refining its merchandise mix to better match customer preferences is expected to have supported sales. The expansion of Kingsdown's premium mattress collection across Mattress Firm stores may have further strengthened its appeal among customers seeking luxury bedding options. Additionally, ongoing store refreshes, improved product displays, advanced technology and enhanced sales associate training are likely to have supported customer engagement and conversion. Mattress Firm's extensive retail network and strong market position may have also helped it capture demand despite broader industry softness.



The company's Tempur Sealy North America business is likely to have benefited from favorable product mix, continued demand for premium bedding and disciplined operational execution. Management highlighted the resilience of luxury mattress demand, with higher-end consumers showing relatively limited price sensitivity. This trend is expected to have supported average selling prices and strengthened the sales mix. Moreover, the company's growing share of Tempur Sealy products at Mattress Firm is likely to have generated additional sales synergies and supported profitability. Continued productivity improvements, manufacturing efficiencies and disciplined cost management may have further strengthened margins. Pricing actions implemented after the Independence Day promotional period are also expected to have helped offset elevated input and freight costs, providing additional support to earnings.



International operations are also expected to have contributed positively to Somnigroup's third-quarter performance, aided by the strength of the Tempur brand, sustained marketing investments and effective execution across key markets. The company's growing direct-to-consumer presence through its own retail stores and acquired businesses, including Dreams and SOVA, is likely to have strengthened customer relationships and expanded its market reach. Its international growth strategy, focused on improving brand visibility, optimizing product assortments and enhancing customer engagement, may have supported sales despite an uncertain operating environment. Meanwhile, SGI's continued emphasis on vertical integration and operational efficiencies is expected to have provided additional support to profitability. These initiatives, alongside a diversified global business model, may have helped the company sustain its competitive position.



On the flip side, commodity inflation and sluggish global bedding demand remain deterrents for Somnigroup. Rising costs of key raw materials and freight, partly driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and supply chain disruptions, are likely to have pressured profitability. Although the company implemented pricing actions to offset higher input costs, these measures could have weighed on gross margin percentages. Meanwhile, persistent weakness in the broader bedding industry, particularly subdued demand for entry-level mattresses, may have constrained sales growth. A cautious consumer spending environment and heightened promotional competition in the U.K. could have added further pressure on the company's third-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SGI

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Somnigroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.

Somnigroup currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Valuation & Price Performance

Somnigroup has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52X compared with its five-year high of 33.14X and the Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s average of 19.48X.

The recent market movements show that SGI’s shares have lost 6.3% in the past six months against the industry’s 3.7% growth.

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Other Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Dollar General Corporation DG has an Earnings ESP of +8.66% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 1.40 cents, implying 9.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $11.1 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.71, which implies a 5% decrease year over year.

The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $3 billion, which indicates a rise of 10.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BURL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 16.7%, on average.

The Kroger Co.KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.16, implying a 10.5% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $34.6 billion, which indicates an increase of 2.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.

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