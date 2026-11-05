EMCOR Raises 2026 Outlook as Record RPOs Strengthen Growth Visibility

EMCOR Group, Inc.EME delivered a third-quarter earnings beat, raised its full-year outlook and ended September with record remaining performance obligations. Together, those developments improve visibility into the company’s near-term earnings trajectory.



The latest results also show that growth is being converted into stronger profitability, although the scale of data-center work makes execution and end-market concentration important factors to monitor.

EMCOR’s Q3 Beat Resets 2026 Expectations

EMCOR reported third-quarter 2026 earnings of $9.60 per share, up 46.1% year over year and 15.3% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.33. Revenues rose 28.8% to $5.54 billion and topped the consensus mark by 6.5%.



Organic revenues increased 25.5% after adjusting for acquisitions and the U.K. divestiture. Gross margin improved 60 basis points to 20%, while selling, general and administrative expenses declined to 9.5% of revenues from 10%, helping adjusted operating margin reach 10.5%.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

EME’s Record RPOs Extend Revenue Visibility

Remaining performance obligations, or contracted work not yet recognized as revenues, reached a record $18.57 billion as of Sept. 30, 2026. That was up 47.2% year over year and $5.32 billion from year-end 2025.



Acquisitions accounted for about $500.3 million of the increase from year-end, while most of the expansion came from new contract awards. The larger contracted-work base gives EMCOR more visibility into future activity across its construction and building-services operations.

EMCOR’s Data Center Demand Drives the Pipeline

Data-center RPOs reached $8.74 billion, more than double the year-ago level. Healthcare RPOs increased 31%, water and wastewater rose 38%, institutional work advanced 25%, and manufacturing and industrial RPOs also expanded.



Data centers accounted for roughly 47% of total RPOs, so the pipeline is increasingly sensitive to mission-critical construction spending. Comfort Systems USA, Inc.FIX operates across mechanical, electrical, modular and plumbing building systems, including data-center projects. Quanta Services, Inc.PWR provides infrastructure solutions for utility, power, load-center and communications markets, making both relevant peers as large-load infrastructure spending expands.

EME’s Raised Guidance Shows Operating Leverage

EMCOR raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $20.6-$21 billion from $20-$20.5 billion. Adjusted earnings guidance increased to $34.50-$35.50 per share from $32-$33.25, while the adjusted operating-margin target moved to about 10% from 9.5-9.8%.



Management tied the higher outlook to sustained demand, successful bidding and execution on large projects, disciplined resource allocation and customer investment across several end markets. Prefabrication, technology and continuous-improvement initiatives are also aimed at increasing productivity and strengthening project planning.

EMCOR’s Signals Support the Earnings Momentum

The latest quarter strengthens EMCOR’s earnings visibility because the beat, larger contracted workload and higher guidance all point to continued operating momentum. Still, the growing data-center mix means investors should watch project timing, customer spending and execution as the backlog converts to revenues.



EME currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with a Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B. Those readings are supportive for investors focused on earnings revisions and momentum, and the current-year earnings estimate has moved 5.5% higher over the past four weeks. A Value Score of C is less favorable, keeping valuation discipline relevant even as the earnings trend remains positive. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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