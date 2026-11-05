Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Chipotle Stock Post Q3 Earnings?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.CMG reported third-quarter 2026 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The results underscored progress under Chipotle’s Recipe for Growth strategy, with a third consecutive quarter of positive transaction growth.

During the quarter, revenues increased 9.6% year over year to $3.29 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 6.9% to 27 cents. Comparable restaurant sales rose 2.1%, supported by a 0.8% increase in transactions. (For more details, read: Chipotle Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top, Stock Up).

Chipotle reported a choppy start to the fourth quarter amid uneven consumer demand and broader industry headwinds. Higher labor costs and marketing expenditures could continue to pressure profitability, while unfavorable sales mix remains a concern.

With CMG closing at $35.20 yesterday, approximately 15% below its 52-week high of $41.42, should investors consider buying the stock or exercise caution? Let us take a closer look.

Key Factors Affecting Chipotle's Performance

CMG's Margin Contraction and Rising Costs Weigh on Profitability

Margin contraction remains a major concern for Chipotle despite continued revenue growth. Restaurant-level operating margin declined 120 basis points year over year to 23.3% in the third quarter, compared with 24.5% a year ago. The company's operating margin also contracted 220 basis points to 13.7%, highlighting the disconnect between revenue expansion and profitability.

Labor inflation continues to affect restaurant economics. In the third quarter, labor costs increased 50 basis points year over year to 25.7% of revenues, reflecting wage inflation, higher labor utilization to support promotional activity and certain insurance-related expenses. Other operating costs increased 100 basis points to 16%, primarily due to higher marketing spending, unfavorable delivery mix and inflation in utilities and maintenance. Marketing expenses increased approximately 40 basis points year over year.

The near-term profitability outlook remains under pressure. The company expects food, beverage and packaging costs to be approximately 30.5% of revenues, compared with 29.5% in the third quarter, primarily due to the Smoked Brisket offering. Labor costs are expected to remain around 26%, while other operating costs are projected at approximately 16%. Chipotle expects fourth-quarter restaurant-level operating margin to remain slightly below 22%, down approximately 150 basis points year over year.

Unfavorable Sales Mix and Uneven Consumer Demand Hurt CMG

Unfavorable sales mix presents another challenge. Despite a 0.8% increase in comparable transactions, the company recorded a negative 1.4% sales mix impact during the third quarter, primarily reflecting smaller group sizes associated with increased Rewards engagement.

Consumer demand also remains uncertain. Chipotle experienced softer industry conditions beginning in mid-July, prompting additional promotional activity to support traffic. Although sales trends improved in September, demand weakened again in October amid broader industry headwinds. The company expects an unfavorable group-size impact of approximately 100 basis points to persist in the near term, potentially limiting comparable sales growth.

Restaurant Expansion and Inflation Pose Challenges for CMG

Chipotle's continued restaurant expansion presents additional operating leverage challenges. The company opened 84 company-owned restaurants during the quarter, including 53 Chipotlanes. Although new openings contribute to revenue growth, they also increase operating expenses. The company indicated that approximately 1% transaction growth is required to offset the margin impact of new restaurant openings, assuming pricing covers inflation.

Inflation and pricing constraints add further uncertainty. Chipotle intends to offset inflation through menu pricing over time, while acknowledging that pricing may not fully cover cost increases in every quarter. The company expects approximately 2% full-year pricing in 2026, with the pricing contribution reaching approximately 3% in the fourth quarter. Overall inflation is expected to remain in the low-to-mid-single-digit range in 2027.

Earnings Estimates for CMG Reflect Near-Term Caution

Following the mixed third-quarter results, analysts have maintained a cautious outlook for CMG’s earnings trajectory. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chipotle’s 2026 earnings per share has declined from $1.15 to $1.10. The company’s ability to restore earnings growth remains constrained by higher corporate overhead and an increased effective tax rate.

CMG Earnings Estimate Trend

The 60-day earnings estimate growth trend for industry players, including CAVA Group, Inc.CAVA, Restaurant Brands International Inc.QSR and Texas Roadhouse, Inc.TXRH, stands at negative 3.5%, 0.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

Chipotle's Price Performance & Valuation Insights

Chipotle’s share performance remains subdued amid lower earnings expectations. Year to date, the company’s shares have declined 4.8% compared with the industry’s fall of 3.9%. Meanwhile, industry peers, such as CAVA, Restaurant Brands and Texas Roadhouse, have gained 5.6%, 14.9% and 18.4%, respectively, over the same time frame.

CMG YTD Price Performance

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From a valuation standpoint, CMG trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 27.38, above the industry’s average of 21.93. Conversely, industry players, such as CAVA, Restaurant Brands and Texas Roadhouse, have P/E multiples of 87.88, 18.02 and 25.92, respectively.

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Conclusion

Chipotle’s profitability outlook remains tempered by higher operating expenses, unfavorable sales mix and uneven consumer demand. Continued inflation and margin dilution from new restaurant openings add uncertainty to the pace of earnings recovery. These pressures, coupled with a premium forward P/E relative to the industry and downward earnings estimate revisions, limit CMG’s near-term investment appeal. Given its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), investors may be better served avoiding the stock for now.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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