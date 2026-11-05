TPC Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Higher Guidance & Backlog Growth

Tutor Perini Corporation TPC raised its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance following the record third-quarter results, supported by strong project execution, expanding margins and substantial operating cash flow. Management emphasized the earnings potential of its growing backlog and robust infrastructure demand.

The earnings call focused on project visibility through 2027, disciplined bidding, improving profitability and contract opportunities. Executives also addressed construction capacity, government funding and the timing of major project awards.

The company reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34. Revenues of $1.72 surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.62.

Tutor Perini Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tutor Perini Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tutor Perini Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tutor Perini Corporation Quote

Tutor Perini Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook

CEO and president Gary Smalley raised the 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $5.90-$6.10 per share from the previous $5.15-$5.45.

Management attributed the increase to stronger-than-expected project execution and successful mitigation of previously identified risks. The revised outlook retains contingencies for unexpected developments.

Smalley also reiterated expectations for double-digit revenue and earnings growth in 2027 as construction activities accelerate across recently awarded projects.

TPC Backlog Provides Strong Revenue Visibility

Smalley highlighted a near-record backlog of $20.4 billion following $2.2 billion in awards and contract adjustments during the quarter.

The backlog includes nine major projects representing $16 billion in awarded value, with substantial construction activity still ahead.

During questioning from Thompson, Davis & Company, Smalley indicated that more than three-quarters of anticipated 2027 revenues were already represented in existing backlog. He also identified late 2028 as a potential peak execution period for currently awarded projects.

Tutor Perini Targets Major Infrastructure Opportunities

Management outlined a pipeline exceeding $200 billion in potential projects over the next three to four years, approximately three times its size several years ago.

Key opportunities include transportation infrastructure in California and New York, alongside federal construction projects throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

During questioning from Vertical Research Partners, Smalley emphasized disciplined bidding and favorable contract terms rather than maximizing award volumes. He noted that limited competition for large fixed-price projects continues to support attractive bidding conditions.

TPC Sees Further Segment Margin Expansion

CFO Ryan Soroka reported Civil segment operating margin of 14%, while Building and Specialty Contractors achieved margins of 5% and 3.5%, respectively.

Management expects Specialty Contractors margins to improve toward 5-8% as newer electrical and mechanical projects advance and legacy work winds down.

Responding to Thompson, Davis & Company, Smalley indicated that Civil margins could also improve beyond existing expectations. However, during questioning from Texas Capital Securities, Soroka acknowledged potential fourth-quarter seasonal headwinds.

Tutor Perini Strengthens Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Soroka reported a record third-quarter operating cash flow of $330.9 million, reflecting strong project execution and collections.

The company ended September with cash exceeding debt by $707 million. Its July refinancing reduced the senior notes coupon rate from 11.88% to 6.63%, generating expected annual interest savings of $21 million.

During questioning from Vertical Research Partners, Soroka explained that the stronger balance sheet supports pursuing major contracts independently, potentially allowing the company to retain more project economics.

TPC Addresses Project Timing & Funding Risks

During questioning from UBS, Smalley explained that certain Indo-Pacific awards remained pending environmental reviews rather than broader funding concerns.

He also stated that existing transportation projects were supported substantially by state and local funding, while additional federal infrastructure funding was not incorporated into 2027 growth expectations.

Management maintained confidence in its established construction markets. Smalley clarified that data centers would remain an opportunistic business rather than a strategic priority.

Tutor Perini Maintains Growth Priorities

Management's tone remained confident, supported by growing backlog, disciplined project selection and improving financial flexibility.

Smalley emphasized maintaining favorable contractual terms, expanding margins and converting existing projects into sustainable earnings and cash flow as construction activity progresses.

What TPC's Zacks Rank & Style Scores Indicate

Tutor Perini currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating a neutral near-term earnings estimate revision outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Value Score of A and Growth Score of A indicate favorable valuation and growth characteristics, while the Momentum Score of B reflects positive price momentum. The VGM Score of A highlights strong combined characteristics.

Although these favorable Style Scores support the stock's attractiveness under the Zacks framework, its neutral Rank provides a more balanced near-term assessment. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following the latest quarterly results.

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